Iceberg wall collapses at Titanic Museum in Tennessee, at least 3 guests hospitalized

David Aaro
·1 min read

At least three guests were injured Monday night after an iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

The three guests were taken to the hospital and their injuries are unknown at this time, the museum's owners, Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse.

"Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind," the owners wrote on Facebook. "We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld."

MISSING TENNESSEE GIRL SUMMER WELLS: NO PSYCHICS NEEDED IN SEARCH, SHERIFF SAYS

The attraction was closed following the incident, they added.

According to its website, the museum lets guests experience what it was like to walk the historic areas of the Titanic, while surrounded by more than 400 historical artifacts from the famed ship and its passengers.

"As visitors touch a real iceberg, walk the Grand Staircase and third class hallways, reach their hands into 28-degree water, and try to stand on the sloping decks, they learn what it was like on the RMS Titanic by experiencing it first-hand," the website stated.

AS FAMED TITANIC DECAYS, MISSION WILL MONITOR DETERIORATION

Cedar Bay Entertainment, LLC owns and operates the Pigeon Forge museum, which opened in April 2010, Knoxville's WBIR-TV reported.

Pigeon Forge is about 30 miles southeast of Knoxville.

