Some icebergs are a glorious emerald green. Why?

While traversing the seas off of eastern Antarctica in 1988, glaciologist Stephen Warren came upon green icebergs floating in the ocean. "We never expected to see green icebergs," said Warren, noting that a deep blue hue — not emerald green — is commonly observed in these chunks of ice.

Over three decades later, Warren and a team of researchers have put forward an explanation for these rarely seen icebergs' green hue. Their hypothesis, published Monday in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans, argues that tiny iron-rich rocky particles, similar to flour or dust, are the culprits. Specifically, this finely ground-up rock, aptly named "glacial flour," gets trapped in the ice on the bottom of ice shelves — the ends of glaciers that float over the ocean — ultimately lending to the ice's deep green appearance. When the icebergs eventually snap off, the fresh bergs carry the verdant hue.

This irony-rich glacial flour, though, is reddish-yellow. So, why are the icebergs green?

The answer is simple: light. Pure icebergs naturally reflect a blue color, as ice crystals reflect short blue wavelengths of sunlight while absorbing longer wavelengths of light like reds. But when masses of ice are infused with that yellowish-red glacial flour (which naturally absorbs blue light), the resulting iceberg ends up absorbing both blue and red, while reflecting what's left — a color that falls in the greenish spectrum.

"So what gets through is the green," said Warren, a professor emeritus at the University of Washington's Department of Atmospheric Sciences.

Pure blue marine ice, without iron glacial flour. More

Image: Collin Roesler

Decades ago, Warren didn't suspect ground-up glacial dust was responsible for the greenery. Rather, he thought it was long dead sea life frozen in the ice. "We thought it was some dissolved, organic matter, bits of dead cells." But there just wasn't enough of this organic matter in the ice to account for the deep green color. The quandary lasted for years. Then, in 2016, researchers found that ice in the undersides of an Antarctic ice shelf contained nearly 500 times more iron than the ice above it, which rekindled Warren's curiosity and led him to this theory.

Now, Warren wants to return to eastern Antarctica to collect ice samples and see if their hypothesis holds true.

"It makes perfect sense," Ted Scambos, a senior research scientist at the National Snow and Ice Data Center who had no role in the research, said in an interview. "When you put it in a red-absorbing material, you're going to get green light coming back out," he explained.

A 1988 image showing dark green marine ice, at center. More