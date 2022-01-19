Icebreaking boat smashes through frozen river

TechCrunch

Parallel Systems, a company founded by three former SpaceX engineers to build autonomous battery-electric rail vehicles, came out of stealth mode on Wednesday with a $49.55 million Series A raise. The company, which has raised $53.15 million to date, including a $3.6 million seed round, is working to create a more efficient, decarbonized freight network that flows on top of existing railway infrastructure. The funds will be used to build Parallel System's second-generation vehicle and launch an advanced testing program that will help the startup figure out how to integrate its vehicles into real-world operations, according to co-founder and CEO Matt Soule.