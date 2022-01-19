Icebreaking boat smashes through frozen river
This small, but powerful, icebreaking boat smashed through the icy Penobscot River in Bangor, Maine, on Jan. 19. Ice is heard cracking as the boat continues to plow through.
This small, but powerful, icebreaking boat smashed through the icy Penobscot River in Bangor, Maine, on Jan. 19. Ice is heard cracking as the boat continues to plow through.
In a deal with FedEx Logistics, the Port of Hueneme will receive three vessels loaded with essential goods from China.
“During the search, a felt, short brim hat was located on the rocks approximately 60 feet from the docks.”
Experienced surfers would consider the waves reaching the West Coast barely high enough to qualify as swells.
Who knew being stolen would contribute to such a high asking price.
The eStream concept from Thor and Airstream is an electric trailer that can elevate your towing and camping experience in new, unique ways.
The heavy rains that soaked California late last year were welcomed by farmers, urban planners - and endangered coho salmon. "We've seen fish in places that they haven't been for almost 25 years," said Preston Brown, director of watershed conservation for Salmon Protection And Watershed Network (SPAWN). California received more precipitation from October to December than in the previous 12 months, according to the National Weather Service.
Mercedes-Benz and a Swiss vehicle outfitter have turned the electric EQV van into a tiny home on wheels with a bed, kitchen, and pop-top roof.
Deep in the Southern California desert, a massive drill rig taps into what could be the energy of the future.
Temperatures were in the 30s when the children went out of their dad’s sight.
You can almost see the wheels turning in Winston's head when he spots those ducks...
Theodore Watler, 64, became separated from a group of divers who had hired a commercial vessel to take them out to the aging Elly platform Sunday morning.
Tonga avoided widespread disaster many had feared, and tsunami waves rose only to about 2.7 feet. See before and after photos of the island nation.
In 1982, a wider and safer Seven Mile Bridge opened to traffic in the Florida Keys. But the old bridge was never forgotten.
The Great Green Wall could capture enormous amounts of carbon and bring much-needed rainfall to arid regions across Africa, but some scientists say that more research needs to be done on its potential impacts on the global climate before it is completed.
“Rarely do we get the entire pack in a one frame.”
This simple hack has TikTokers divided.
2 people have been confirmed dead in the Pacific island nation so far, but communications are still patchy, and the scale of the damage is just starting to become clear.
Parallel Systems, a company founded by three former SpaceX engineers to build autonomous battery-electric rail vehicles, came out of stealth mode on Wednesday with a $49.55 million Series A raise. The company, which has raised $53.15 million to date, including a $3.6 million seed round, is working to create a more efficient, decarbonized freight network that flows on top of existing railway infrastructure. The funds will be used to build Parallel System's second-generation vehicle and launch an advanced testing program that will help the startup figure out how to integrate its vehicles into real-world operations, according to co-founder and CEO Matt Soule.
When you're buying a new car, you might be tempted to spring for one of the upgrades from the laundry list that your dealer will try to sell you on. Or, you might want to make an aftermarket...
Those affected live in the El Portal Trailer Park. | Opinion