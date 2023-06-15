Iceland Ireland told to recall UK products 'of animal origin'

The retailer has been ordered to withdraw affected products in the Republic of Ireland

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has served a notice on Iceland Ireland for the immediate withdrawal of imported frozen food of animal origin.

The notice to Metron Stores Ltd applies to products imported into the Republic of Ireland since 3 March.

In addition, the FSAI is directing the company to recall affected products and is advising consumers not to eat any of the implicated food.

The authority said there was "inadequate evidence of traceability" of imported frozen food from the retailer.

Shoppers have been asked not to consume the implicated products

"Some frozen food of animal origin has been imported into Ireland without pre-notification and completion of entry declarations and health certificates since 3 March 2023," the FSAI said in a statement.

"Discussions with the company have taken place and the investigation involves the FSAI; the Environmental Health Service of the Health Service Executive; the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM); the Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority."

Consignments of food were detained at Dublin Port and a notice was issued to either return the products to Britain or destroy them, the FSAI said.

The British retailer operates hundreds of stores across the UK and Ireland

Foods of animal origin are any products that contain ingredients that come from an animal, such as meat, fish, eggs and dairy products.

Dr Byrne has said to date the FSAI has had "no reports of any illness associated with implicated products from Iceland Ireland stores" but, as a precaution, the authority is advising consumers not to eat the food.

"All food businesses must also have full traceability information on the food they are importing, producing, distributing and selling," she said.

"Due to these breaches of food legislation and in the interest of consumer protection, this action has been taken.”

As part of the investigation, the FSAI has informed the European Commission, the Food Standards Agency UK, Food Standards Agency Northern Ireland, and Food Standards Scotland.