Iceland joins 2 coalitions for support of Ukraine

Iceland has announced that it is joining the IT and mine clearance coalitions formed within the framework of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine (known as Ramstein).

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iceland on Saturday, 23 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In addition to joining the two coalitions, Iceland has also announced an additional €340,000 of funding through NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package to purchase medical supplies for Ukraine.

"By joining the IT and demining coalitions and providing additional funding to the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine, we continue our non-lethal support to Ukraine as it fights Russia's unjust and illegal invasion," said Icelandic Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson.

The IT coalition at Ramstein was proposed by Estonia and Luxembourg, and it currently includes eight countries (in addition to the two mentioned above, these are Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania and Japan), while the UK and Italy have announced their intention to join.

Lithuania has announced the creation of a coalition for mine clearance, but it has not yet been finalised. Its concept envisages both elements of humanitarian mine clearance of the liberated occupied territories and combat mine clearance on the line of contact with Russian troops.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Iceland has been providing humanitarian, economic and security support to Ukraine, mainly through international organisations such as the UN, the World Bank, NATO and others.

Background: Last month, Estonia, together with Iceland, donated another military field hospital to Ukraine.

