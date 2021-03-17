Iceland opens borders for vaccinated visitors to boost tourism

FILE PHOTO: People walk past artwork on the side of a shop as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Reykjavik
·1 min read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Iceland will this week open its borders to all visitors who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 without mandatory testing or quarantine, as it hopes more tourists will help revive its coronavirus-hit economy.

"The Icelandic government has announced that all those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be allowed to travel to Iceland without being subject to border measures, such as testing and quarantine," the government said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The North Atlantic country, which will become one of the first countries to open its borders since the beginning of the pandemic, had until now allowed vaccinated visitors from EU countries to enter without restrictions.

"From 18 March this exemption will apply to citizens outside the Schengen area, including the UK and USA," it said.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We’ve been praying for this,’ family says after arrest in 2008 murder of Northside man

    Fort Worth detectives have made an arrest in a cold case murder.

  • Puerto Rico cracks down on tourists behaving badly as travelers return to island

    The Puerto Rico Department of Justice has filed felony charges against three tourists, including a woman from Florida, for allegedly not keeping quarantine after swearing they would on a travel declaration form as the island grapples with a wave of tourists behaving badly as visitors begin to return.

  • Vice President urges calm as Tanzania's leader still unseen

    As Tanzania's president has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, the East African country's vice president on Monday sought to reassure the nation, saying it was “normal” for human beings to suffer colds and other illnesses. Addressing a public rally in Tanzania's Tanga region, Samia Suluhu offered no update on the health or whereabouts of President John Magufuli even as she said she had been sent by him to calm the East African nation.

  • More states open vaccine eligibility; EU decision to suspend AstraZeneca vaccine questioned: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said that more than 22M doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in the next seven days, Here are the latest COVID updates.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse asks AG Merrick Garland to probe 2018 FBI background check into Brett Kavanaugh, suggests it was 'fake'

    Whitehouse called for "congressional oversight to understand how, why, and at whose behest and with whose knowledge or connivance, this was done."

  • Gayle King says Prince Harry's conversations with his family since the Oprah interview were 'not productive'

    The "CBS This Morning" co-host also said, "It's going to be hard to move forward, but they want to move forward with this."

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Biden news: Russia ‘tried to back Trump in 2020’, as president to hold first press briefing in 65 days

    Follow the latest as the Biden administration defends its handling of the situation at the US-Mexico border

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state

  • Libya profile - Timeline

    A chronology of key events in Libya's history, from the 7th century BC to the present day.

  • Candace Owens calls Cardi B ‘cancer cell to culture’ after singer mocks Fox News segment

    Not first confrontation between conservative pundit and rapper over song WAP

  • Mass Shooting at Georgia Asian Massage Parlors Leaves 8 Dead, Suspect Arrested

    At least eight people have died, four of them of Asian descent, after shootings at three massage parlors near Atlanta, police said on Tuesday. What happened: Three people were fatally shot at one spa in northeast Atlanta, and a fourth person was killed at a different spa across the street, according to Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. UPDATE: Atlanta police tell us a total of four Asian women were shot and killed.

  • Biden endorses changing Senate rules to require a 'talking filibuster,' like 'back in the old days'

    President Biden for the first time Tuesday publicly endorsed changing the Senate's filibuster rules so if a senator wanted to block a bill, he or she would have to earn it. ABC News' George Stephanopoulos broached the topic in an interview segment released Tuesday night, asking Biden if he will "have to choose between preserving the filibuster and advancing your agenda." Biden said yes, but "I don't think that you have to eliminate the filibuster — you have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate, back in the old days," when "you had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking" and "work for the filibuster." Stephanopoulos followed up to make sure Biden is "for bringing back the talking filibuster," and Biden said yes, he is. "That's what it was supposed to be," he said. "It's getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning." EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos: "You're for bringing back the talking filibuster?" Pres. Biden: "I am. That's what it was supposed to be...Democracy's having a hard time functioning." https://t.co/yOAySBh8dz pic.twitter.com/M59cysphgc — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2021 Senate Democrats, who narrowly lead the 50-50 chamber, would need every member of their caucus to change the filibuster rules, and several moderate Democrats — including Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), plus Biden — oppose eliminating the filibuster altogether. But Manchin and other Democrats, most recently Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), have voiced support for switching back to a talking filibuster. "The filibuster allows a senator to block a bill by refusing to yield the floor unless at least 60 colleagues vote to end the debate and proceed to a vote," The Washington Post explains. "In recent years, the objecting senator has not had to actually speak for hours — instead, simply announcing an intent to filibuster is enough to block the bill." Currently, NBC News adds, "the onus is on the majority to find 60 votes to advance legislation; if it falls short, it stalls. A talking filibuster would shift the onus to the minority to hold the floor and speak incessantly until it gives up or the majority pulls the bill." More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTenet was robbedTrump urges his supporters to get inoculated with the 'great' and 'safe' COVID-19 vaccines

  • Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan - and hopes she runs for US president in 2024

    Donald Trump has said he is “not a fan” of the Duchess of Sussex but hopes she will run for US president in 2024 so he could run against her. Mr Trump, during a 30-minute call to Fox News, said he did not like the way the Duchess had spoken of the Royal family and the Queen, whom he called a “tremendous person”. Asked by a Fox host about reports Meghan had met with “Democratic operatives” about a possible 2024 bid, Mr Trump said: "I hope that happens because if that happened, I think I would have an even stronger feeling toward running. I am not a fan of Meghan." In one of his lengthiest interviews since leaving the White House in late January, Mr Trump remained non-committal, however, about seeking to recapture the presidency following his one term in office. "Based on every poll, they want me to run again," he said. "But we're going to take a look and we'll see,” suggesting he would wait until after certain Senate races.

  • How #FreeBritney actually started

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • 'I am worried': California Gov. Newsom says recall attempt is likely to succeed

    "I'm going to fight this thing, because I'm going to fight for California values and the things I hold dear," Newsom said.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Biden backs filibuster reform after top Senate Republican says Democrats would pay if it's scrapped

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday backed reforming, rather than scrapping, the filibuster after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats that ending the long-standing Senate procedure that can block partisan legislation would bring the Democratic president's agenda to a standstill. Top Democrats, including the two highest-ranking party members in the Senate, have stepped up rhetoric in recent days about the future of the filibuster, which requires support from 60 of the chamber's 100 members to pass most legislation -- effectively giving power to the minority party in a closely-divided chamber. The parliamentary custom has long been seen as a mechanism requiring bipartisan consensus that distinguishes the Senate from the House of Representatives, where only a simple majority is needed to pass legislation.

  • Al Gore: Every American citizen "ought to be automatically registered to vote"

    Former Vice President Al Gore told CNN Tuesday every American citizen "ought to be automatically registered to vote."Driving the news: Republicans in battleground states have criticized absentee voting and pushed to restrict voting access, arguing such action "restores confidence in the election system." Many have followed former President Trump's lead in baselessly citing voter fraud.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Gore told CNN's Don Lemon such action was "truly un-American" and a "naked effort to try and suppress Black, brown and indigenous votes," adding there's "no record of voter fraud — one or two little cases every once in a while."He said there should be expanded access to voting, with more absentee ballots able to be cast and options to vote on weekends, "instead of on Tuesday on a workday."For the record: Democrats have long called for automatic voter registration. A proposal for this is included in Senate Democrats' version of the For the People Act, a comprehensive voting reform and anti-corruption bill that's not expected to pass in the increasingly partisan chamber.Hawaii last month advanced a bill that'd "automatically register to vote eligible U.S. citizens who apply for a driver's license or state identification card, unless the individual declines to be registered," according to AP.Go deeper: Stacey Abrams: Georgia bills restricting voting access "a redux of Jim Crow"Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.