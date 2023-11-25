Iceland residents remain in holding pattern as volcano eruption threat decreases

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Even as the likelihood of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano eruption decreases, officials said it could be months before local residents can return home.

Instead, some 3,000 residents of Grindavík will continue to live in temporary housing and go home during the day to check on their belongings. Multiple earthquakes has damaged the water, electric and sewer lines and caused deep chasms that make roads impassable.

Government officials said hundreds of earthquakes continue to shake the area but the seismic activity is decreasing, adding the "likelihood of an imminent volcanic eruption diminishes with time."

In early November, the area was put on high alert after underground magma rivers and earthquakes indicated a volcano eruption was imminent. Today, officials think the most likely eruption site will be near Hagafell, northeast of Grindavík.