Iceland has tested more of its population for coronavirus than anywhere else. Here's what it learned

By Friday, Iceland will have achieved something no other country has: tested 10% of its population for coronavirus, a figure far higher than anywhere else in the world.

No country or scientist or doctor has all the answers about the pandemic that has swept the globe, infecting more than 1.6 million people and killing at least 95,000.

But some places, such as tiny Iceland, Europe's most sparsely populated country – pop. 364,134, broadly equivalent to the number of people in Tulsa, Oklahoma – may be better placed to deliver some types of coronavirus information, and even answers, than most, at least in the short term, according to public health experts, international government officials and others involved in responding to the outbreak.

"The size of a place matters. It tracks with the number of introductions of the virus. It is no coincidence the places now doing (the best work) share this feature," said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard University's T.N. Chan School of Public Health.

To be clear, Iceland has not yet been able to provide definitive explanations for the most pressing coronavirus questions vexing scientists, politicians and publics the world over. Among them: its transmissibility; why it hits some people exceptionally hard and affects others only mildly; the most promising vaccines and treatments; actual mortality rates; and whether lifting lockdowns will later usher in a deadly second and third wave of new infections – if the so-called coronavirus curve, in fact, looks more like a loop.

Hanage said in terms of lasting analysis models for our understanding of the virus it's also not clear for how long size will matter to health experts probing the disease.

Still, for now, Iceland may be one of best live coronavirus laboratories we have, according to Kari Stefansson, an Icelandic neurologist and chief executive officer of Reykjavik-based biopharmaceutical company deCODE genetics, which has partnered with Iceland's government to carry out its massing testing efforts.

Iceland's 10% figure is not just about bragging rights.

Among the Nordic nation's findings: about half of its citizenry at any given time who have coronavirus but don't know it, will be asymptomatic – a large percentage many experts studying the virus have suspected, but have had little firm data to corroborate.

"That's a bit scary," said Stefansson, who noted that Iceland is testing its citizens at random by selecting names out of the country's main telephone directory, another large-scale testing strategy that has not been adopted elsewhere.

"They could be spreading it and not knowing it," he said.

'It means the containment efforts of the authorities are working'

Iceland has not imposed a full national lockdown.

Its restrictions are largely based on trust. Most shops and businesses are still open.

However, the country has banned gatherings of more than 20 people. Of Iceland's more than 1,600 coronavirus infections as of April 10, six have ended in deaths.

Like other localities such as Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong that have moderately sized populations and relatively diminutive geographies, Iceland has proved successful at "flattening the curve" – keeping the number of coronavirus infections at a manageable level for medical workers who would otherwise be overwhelmed with sick patients.

In Iceland's case, it has done this through a combination of rigorous testing and tracing. Authorities say Icelanders are heeding social distancing recommendations.

Stefansson said Iceland's randomized tests revealed that between 0.3%-0.8% of Iceland's population is infected with the respiratory illness, that about 50% of those who test positive for the virus are asymptomatic when they are tested, and that since mid-March the frequency of the virus among Iceland's general population who are not at the greatest risk – those who do not have underlying health conditions or signs and symptoms of COVID-19 – has either stayed stable or been decreasing.