Iceland uses humor in new ad to draw in tourists
Countries around the world are using tourism to build back their economies after the pandemic. Iceland is harnessing humor to attract visitors. Ian Lee reports from London
Countries around the world are using tourism to build back their economies after the pandemic. Iceland is harnessing humor to attract visitors. Ian Lee reports from London
Taylor Swift arrived at the Beacon Theater in New York City to screen her short film for her extended version of “All Too Well” at the Tribeca Film Festival.
The full Moon in Sagittarius on June 14 will help us hard choices. Read on for horoscopes about how the Strawberry supermoon will impact your zodiac sign.
The little Bird is finally going to get the love it deserves…
Courtesy OnefinestayBajan Heights, St. James, Barbados (onefinestay): If it weren’t for the palm trees, one might mistake this home for a southern plantation with an indelicate past. But this is not Scarlett O’Hara’s family estate—this is Bajan Heights, an island palace on the sunny shores of Barbados. Bajan Heights is a grand, seaside mansion that combines all the best elements of island living, namely a view of the ocean with beach access just a short drive away, but in a location that’s nestl
No longer able to rely on workers from places like Ukraine, the UK is recruiting from further afield.
Global megahit "Squid Game" will return for a second season, Netflix Inc announced on Sunday, offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark Korean drama. "Squid Game" became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a few details about the show's second season in a letter released by Netflix.
Medieval Christians believed that heaven was a realm filled with dancing. Italian painter Fra Angelico's 'Last Judgment' showing dancing angels. Fra Angelico's Last Judgment/WikimediaIn the PBS documentary series “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song,” scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. shows how African Americans introduced new rhythms, music and dance to Christianity from the days of slavery to the present. African American spirituals and the ring shout, a type of religious dance,
Bethesda and Microsoft revealed yet another look at the ambitious “Skyrim in space” RPG Starfield during the two companies’ joint presentation today. This time, it was much more than eight seconds, and featured actually gameplay.
State Sen. Brian Dahle faces Gov. Gavin Newsom
Coming in the size of a button, and with the ability to track anyone, Apple's AirTag is turning out to be a boon for stalkers, burglars, and other criminals
This week we are joined by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.
Sales of high-end properties are slowing due to a combination of rising interest rates, inflation and a lack of listings.
They know all...View Entire Post ›
Nevada's primary election on Tuesday includes the closely-watched Republican Senate race. The winner will face Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.
The Seattle Space Needle has sued a local coffee chain for using its trademarked logo in coffee shop branding and merchandise.
For “Downton Abbey” alum Lily James, 2022 has been a year of glamour and drama. She took on the role of Pamela Anderson in Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy,” which looked sympathetically at Anderson’s attempt to be taken seriously. Tom Hiddleston’s work is similarly multifaceted in “Loki,” where he plays Marvel’s trickster god, who’s gone from […]
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Monday signed a proclamation making Juneteenth an official city holiday to celebrate the end […] The post Los Angeles mayor proclaims Juneteenth official city holiday￼ appeared first on TheGrio.
A man armed with a machete once broke into Stephen Breyer's vacation home in the Caribbean and took $1,000. Ruth Bader Ginsburg had her purse snatched on a Washington street. David Souter was assaulted by several men while he was jogging.
They've been making you laugh for longer than you think!View Entire Post ›
Black civil rights activists in April demanded that a Michigan prosecutor stand aside in the investigation of the police officer […] The post Prosecutor who charged Michigan cop in Patrick Lyoya killing praised by his critics￼ appeared first on TheGrio.