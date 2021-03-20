Iceland volcano erupts for the first time in 6,000 years

A volcano southwest of Iceland's capital Reykjavik erupted for the first time in 6,000 years. Officials say no one was hurt and there was no need to evacuate, as the closest town is six miles away.

Video Transcript

- A spectacular sight in Iceland today with volcano southwest of the capital Reykjavik had been dormant for 6,000 years. That was until now when fountains of lava began oozing out. Get this-- officials say there's no need to evacuate anyone as the closest town is six miles away.

