Iceland: Volcano erupts near Reykjavik causing all air travel to be halted

Our Foreign Staff
·2 min read
The eruption near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula - REUTERS
The eruption near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula - REUTERS

A volcanic eruption began in southwestern Iceland near the capital Reykjavik on Friday following thousands of small earthquakes in the area in recent weeks, the country's meteorological office said.

The eruption occurred near Fagradalsfjall, a mountain on the Reykjanes Peninsula, located around 30 km (19 miles) south west of the capital.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office said all inbound and outbound flights from Keflavik airport in Reykjavik have been halted.

It is the area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years.

"I can see the glowing red sky from my window," said Rannveig Gudmundsdottir, resident in the town of Grindavik, only 8 km (5 miles) from the eruption.

"Everyone here is getting into their cars to drive up there," she said.

More than 40,000 earthquakes have occurred on the peninsula in the past four weeks, a huge jump from the 1,000-3,000 earthquakes registered each year since 2014.

Pictures on local media websites showed a bright red night sky.

A picture posted on Twitter by the IMO showed smoke rising from brightly glowing lava streams.

The eruption posed no immediate danger to people in Grindavik or to critical infrastructure, the IMO said, though officials asked people in the area to stay indoors and shut their windows to protect themselves from inhaling sulphur dioxode, a gas given off during volcanic activity.

Unlike the eruption in 2010 of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano, which halted approximately 900,000 flights and forced hundreds of Icelanders from their homes, this eruption is not expected to spew much ash or smoke into the atmosphere, the IMO said.

Located between the Eurasian and the North American tectonic plates, among the largest on the planet, Iceland is a seismic and volcanic hotspot as the two plates move in opposite directions.

The source of the eruption is a large body of molten rock, known as magma, which has pushed its way to the surface over the past weeks, instigating the earthquakes.

The number of quakes had slowed down in recent days, however, leading geologists to say that an eruption would be less likely.

A helicopter with scientific personnel aboard had been scrambled to observe the eruption, the IMO said.

Recommended Stories

  • Long dormant volcano comes to life in southwestern Iceland

    A long dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life Friday night, spilling lava down two sides in that area's first volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years. Initial aerial footage, posted on the Facebook page of the Icelandic Meteorological Office, showed a relatively small eruption so far, with two streams of lava running in opposite directions. The glow from the lava could be seen from the outskirts of Iceland’s capital, Reykjavík, which is about 32 kilometers (20 miles) away.

  • Icelandic Volcano Dormant For 6,000 Years Blows Near Reykjavik

    Eruption 20 miles from capital not currently considered a threat because it's in an isolated valley.

  • A woman was locked out of Keys motel. She died trying to climb through the bathroom window.

    A Maryland woman was killed in what appears to be a tragic accident in the Florida Keys Friday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Watch Lions Play in Two Feet of Snow at the Denver Zoo

    Colorado recently had a massive, record-breaking blizzard. But at least these lions at the Denver Zoo are enjoying frolicking in the snow. The post Watch Lions Play in Two Feet of Snow at the Denver Zoo appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Billie Eilish reveals the shocking secret behind her new blonde hairdo: 'Why I have trust issues'

    Her signature black locks and neon green roots are no more. The post Billie Eilish debuts shocking new blonde hairstyle appeared first on In The Know.

  • Kendall Jenner makes Kylie cry over her 'biggest insecurity': 'I knew you were lying'

    Kylie and Kendall Jenner shared a genuinely sweet sister moment in Kylie's newest YouTube video.

  • 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' guest arrested days after appearing on the show

    Tucker Carlson provides update on bistro owner arrested for resisting COVID-19 orders

  • Woman Finally Caught After Double Hit on Two Israelis in a High-End Mexico City Restaurant

    La Silla RotaIn July 2019, two Israeli underworld figures sat down with Vanessa Ballar Fallas at a Mexico City restaurant. At one point during their meeting, Ballar Fallas took a phone call and, moments later, two assailants approached the table and shot both men dead from close range. Ballar Fallas then calmly got up, walked out of the restaurant, and disappeared—until now.According to reports from Mexico, Ballar Fallas was arrested on Thursday for allegedly masterminding the killing of the two men. The pair, Alon Azulay and Benjamin Yeshurun Sutchi, were reportedly in Mexico City to collect a $14.5 million money laundering debt that she had with them. But the shady deal was entangled with Mexico City’s brutal cartels, and the men were aware they were in danger ahead of the meeting.Messages on cellphones recovered at the scene—a restaurant at the luxury Plaza Arts Mall—reportedly revealed that the victims only agreed to meet in person if it all happened in a busy public place. Ballar Fallas reserved the table where Azulay and Sutchi were shot and was there to meet them before all hell broke loose in the building. Cellphone video of the incident showed panicked diners hiding under tables from the gunfire.Este es un recuento de los hechos ocurridos en la plaza Artz al sur de la #CDMX.📹 @AztecaNoticias #EsDeMañana con @AlejandroBrofft y @luigicantu | https://t.co/aTkQJpFqLg pic.twitter.com/XUM5nuGudu— adn40 (@adn40) July 28, 2019 Ballar Fallas, known by the moniker “La Güera,” is believed by investigators to have lured Sutchi and Azulay to the restaurant with the promise of giving them millions of dollars of laundered money. In a Friday statement, the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reportedly described her as a “trusted partner” of the leadership of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, which has been blamed for organizing the assassinations.The newspaper El Universal reported that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel had attempted to use the two Israelis to launder the millions but came to believe that the two weren’t going to give them their share, so allegedly arranged the hit job using Ballar Fallas and hired guns.At the time of the murders, the shooters were named as Esperanza Gutierrez, a 33-year-old woman, and 23-year-old male Mauricio Hiram. They are both believed to have belonged to the Tláhuac Cartel, which is reportedly allied with the larger Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Gutierrez was arrested moments after the July 2019 hit, whereas Hiram wasn’t tracked down and arrested until September of that year.Israel’s embassy in Mexico said the two dead men had previous criminal records in both Israel and Mexico, and Mexican police have noted that the evidence suggested that the shooting was linked to a financial dispute between criminal groups with connections to the Israeli mafia.“The event yesterday leads us to relate the facts with a settling of scores among criminal groups and/or organized crime,” Ulíses Lara López, a spokesman for the city prosecutor’s office, said in 2019. “It could be a settling of scores in the Israeli mafia, which is why a complete identification [of the victims] was possible, along with their criminal records.”In August 2019, Mexico asked Interpol for help in finding Ballar Fallas. On Thursday, a year and eight months after she allegedly masterminded the deadly hit job, she was finally tracked down in Mexico City.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Oral Roberts obliterates almost every perfect Yahoo bracket

    Almost every bracket in Yahoo Sports' Pick-'Em contest had Ohio State advancing at least out of the first round. Welp.

  • Man Forced to Get Leg Amputated After Injuries From Hit-And-Run in San Diego

    Tu Hoang Lam lost his right leg after undergoing multiple surgeries to treat the injuries resulting from a hit-and-run incident in San Diego on March 7. Ben Xavier, Lam’s brother, said in an interview with FOX 5 that he believes it was “an accident that turned into a terrible mistake.”

  • 'They finished them off': Mexican town rocked by ambush that killed 13 cops

    Bullet casings still littered the ground on Friday in Coatepec Harinas, a troubled municipality southwest of Mexico City where 13 police officers on patrol were brutally murdered in an ambush by suspected drug gang members. The attackers rounded up bodies of the fallen police officers into a pile and continued to spray them with bullets, according to a local officer at the scene on Friday. The police convoy came under fire in broad daylight as it patrolled about 40 miles (64 km) south of the city of Toluca, in a zone where gangs including the Familia Michoacana drug cartel are known to operate, officials said.

  • New York Man Kept Sharks in Pool in His Basement

    When authorities made a search in 2017 at the Dutchess County, New York, home of a man who had recently been stopped in Georgia with five small sharks in the back of his truck, they found seven sandbar sharks swimming in an aboveground pool in his basement. Then they found the carcasses of two leopard sharks and a hammerhead shark, and the snout of an endangered smalltooth sawfish, authorities said. The man, Joshua Seguine, 40, of LaGrangeville, New York, pleaded guilty this week to a charge of illegal possession of the fish with the intent to sell them and was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, the New York attorney general’s office said in a statement. The case drew attention to an underground market whose clients include professional athletes, entertainers and others with the means and the desire to keep exotic fish as pets. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Seguine was arrested in July 2017 in Georgia on charges of driving without a license and possessing five small sharks in a tank in the back of his truck, according to the New York attorney general’s office. Seguine admitted at the time that he was planning to take the sharks to New York and sell them, along with other live sharks he had at his home, authorities said. After the New York Department of Environmental Conservation was informed of Seguine’s arrest in Georgia, the department started its own investigation, authorities said. Investigators learned that Seguine operated a business named Aquatic Apex Life LLC and that he offered sharks for sale on the website MonsterFishKeepers.com. Seguine could not be reached for comment. It was not clear if he had a lawyer. The New York attorney general’s office noted in its statement that the sandbar shark is a protected species under state law. In addition to the sandbar sharks, which the Department of Environmental Conservation said were found in a 15-foot aboveground pool in the basement, the search of Seguine’s home also turned up the snout of a smalltooth sawfish. The smalltooth sawfish, which can grow up to 16 feet long and has a flat snout edged with teeth, was the first marine fish to be protected under the Endangered Species Act in 2003, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It is legal to own sharks, which have become a status symbol of sorts for celebrities like Tracy Morgan, although the owning of protected species is prohibited. Ken Moran, the founder of a South Carolina-based business called Shark Supply, said private sellers often broke the law, selling to clients who cannot guarantee a safe home for the sharks. “I refuse to sell to people if they can’t provide an adequate system,” Moran said, adding that his insistence on selling sharks only to buyers who can properly house them had cost him business over the years. Moran said he vetted his clients, including entertainers, athletes and designers, to ensure the sharks would be kept in an appropriately sized tank with a proper filtration system. If those standards can be promised, then Moran will move forward with the sale. “Life in a 20-foot tank, where they don’t have to worry about being eaten, that’s a pretty wonderful life,” Moran said. Sharks, especially younger ones, are often killed by predators in the ocean, he said, but they can also quickly die if they’re not cared for properly. Moran declined to speculate when asked how much Seguine’s sharks would have sold for, out of fear that it might encourage further illegal sales of sharks. Sarah Hameed, a senior scientist with the Marine Conservation Institute, said that any time a shark dies in the wrong setting, it is detrimental to the environment. “Killing sharks is certainly bad for the future of the species,” Hameed said. Biologists from the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead, New York, and the New York Aquarium in Coney Island assisted with the search of Seguine’s home and property and were able to move the sandbar sharks to the Coney Island aquarium, the attorney general’s office said. “Let this serve as a loud and clear message: We will not tolerate anyone who preys on protected species to line their pockets,” New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, said in a statement. “My office will continue to enforce the laws that safeguard our wildlife, and we will hold accountable those who violate them.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • The worst tornado in U.S. history travelled over 350 km, killing 695 people

    On this day in weather history, a tornado lasted three and half hours.

  • Billie Eilish just revealed a *huge* secret behind her new blonde hair

    This is breaking news

  • Timelapse Shows 40 Inches of Snow Accumulating at Colorado State Park

    Timelapse footage captured by a park ranger shows 40 inches of snow coming down on Staunton State Park in Pine, Colorado, on March 13 and 14, officials said.According to the National Weather Service, the storm was the fourth largest on record in the Denver area. Credit: Staunton State Park – Colorado Parks and Wildlife via Storyful

  • We are apparently fighting the Quesadilla Wars now

    We’ve spoken at length about the Chicken Sandwich Wars, and we’ve even dedicated several thousand words to the less dramatic Fast Food Breakfast Wars—but did you know that America’s restaurant chains are waging a third war right before our eyes? Yes, it brings me no joy to report that we are in the midst of the Quesadilla Wars, according to Business Insider.

  • Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Europe pushed to get its COVID-19 vaccination drive back on track after EU and British regulators said the benefits of AstraZeneca's shot outweighed any risks. * Coronavirus-related deaths in the European region surpassed 1 million as vaccination efforts attempt to keep up with new variants causing a third wave of infections that could once again overwhelm hospitals. * Germany will supply general practitioners with vaccines and deliver additional doses to regions on the Czech and French borders as it seeks to get its campaign back on track.

  • 9 ways to spend your kids’ stimulus and child tax credit funds

    Families are getting much-needed cash and millions of kids will be lifted out of poverty.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors got the stimulus boost, but now face tax worries

    Investors are turning their attention to prospects that higher taxes could threaten the rally in U.S. stocks as President Joe Biden's administration moves forward with its agenda and seeks ways to pay for its spending plans. In recent days, investors have focused on a rise in bond yields that has pressured share prices, though indexes remain close to their record highs. Nevertheless, some worry that at least a partial rollback of the corporate tax cuts that fueled stock gains during the Trump era could eventually drag on equities, whose valuations have already grown rich by some measures.

  • Oscars 2021: Nominees told Zoom attendance not an option

    Producers say great efforts have been made to make the show safe to attend in person.