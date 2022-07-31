ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on ICF International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.078 = US$118m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$344m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, ICF International has an ROCE of 7.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 13%.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured ICF International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for ICF International.

What Does the ROCE Trend For ICF International Tell Us?

In terms of ICF International's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 67% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 7.8%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On ICF International's ROCE

As we've seen above, ICF International's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 111% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Like most companies, ICF International does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

