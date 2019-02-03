Is ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited (NSE:ICICIPRULI) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

A sizeable part of portfolio returns can be produced by dividend stocks due to their contribution to compounding returns in the long run. In the last few years ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited (NSE:ICICIPRULI) has paid a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 1.7%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance in more detail.

5 checks you should use to assess a dividend stock

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has the amount of dividend per share grown over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

Does ICICI Prudential Life Insurance pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 37%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect ICICIPRULI’s payout to remain around the same level at 39% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 1.6%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to ₹11.48.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. The reality is that it is too early to consider ICICI Prudential Life Insurance as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 2 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has a yield of 1.7%, which is high for Insurance stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three important factors you should further research:

