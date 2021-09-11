Is iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for iClick Interactive Asia Group

What Is iClick Interactive Asia Group's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, iClick Interactive Asia Group had US$90.3m of debt, up from US$49.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But on the other hand it also has US$103.7m in cash, leading to a US$13.4m net cash position.

A Look At iClick Interactive Asia Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, iClick Interactive Asia Group had liabilities of US$188.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$22.7m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$103.7m as well as receivables valued at US$171.5m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$64.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Story continues

This surplus suggests that iClick Interactive Asia Group has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, iClick Interactive Asia Group boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine iClick Interactive Asia Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, iClick Interactive Asia Group reported revenue of US$292m, which is a gain of 34%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is iClick Interactive Asia Group?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And the fact is that over the last twelve months iClick Interactive Asia Group lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$21m of cash and made a loss of US$11m. Given it only has net cash of US$13.4m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. iClick Interactive Asia Group's revenue growth shone bright over the last year, so it may well be in a position to turn a profit in due course. Pre-profit companies are often risky, but they can also offer great rewards. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for iClick Interactive Asia Group that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.