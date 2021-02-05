ICMR sero survey: One in five Indians exposed to Covid-19

An elderly woman giving swab
An elderly woman giving swab

More than 21% of India's adult population have been exposed to Covid-19, according to the latest national sero survey.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) noted that 21.4% of 28,589 people surveyed above 18 years of age showed exposure to the virus.

But it also said that a large part of the population is still vulnerable to Covid-19.

India reported 12,408 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

The national sero survey - the third of its kind - was done between 17 December and 8 January, two weeks before India kicked off its vaccination drive.

Some 4.5 million doses have been administered so far to frontline workers, who are the only ones eligible for the vaccine in the first round.

With more than 10 million cases, India has reported the second-highest number of infections globally, after the US. But in recent weeks, the daily case load has dropped sharply.

On Thursday, the Director General of ICMR, Balram Bhargava, told a press conference that the sero survey showed that the presence of Covid-19 antibodies in children aged 10 to 17 years was 25.3%.

"Among the healthcare workers, sero-prevalence was highest overall with 25.7%," he said, adding that nurses and doctors showed a higher sero-prevalence of 26.6% as compared to administrative staff which was 24.9%.

Sero-prevalence means the presence of antibodies against Covid-19 in the population.

Urban slums had a sero-prevalence of 31.7% and urban non-slums showed a sero-prevalence of 26.2%, which was significantly higher than Covid-19 exposure in rural areas - 19.1%.

Earlier, a sero-survey of capital Delhi, the fifth such survey, found that over half the population - 56.13% - had developed antibodies against Covid-19. Delhi's Health Minister said that the city "was moving towards herd immunity but only experts can give a clearer picture."

But experts have warned against taking herd immunity for granted. "A cautious approach should be maintained despite these reports," Dr Vinod Paul, a member of the national task force, told Times of India newspaper.

ICMR's chief epidemiologist said India was a long way away from achieving herd immunity.

Latest Stories

  • Pentagon to deploy troops to deliver COVID-19 vaccines

    The Biden administration announced Friday that the U.S. military will begin to deploy active duty troops to help deliver coronavirus vaccine shots.

  • Greene claims 'I'm fine with' getting kicked off her House committees: 'It'd be a waste of my time'

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Friday declared she's been "freed" after being removed from her House committee assignments, claiming continuing to serve on them would have been a waste of time. The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to remove the controversial Georgia lawmaker from her committee assignments over a string of racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim comments and support for baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric. In a press conference Friday, Greene said it was freeing to admit she "believed things that were wrong" in a speech the day before, during which she did not apologize but rather expressed regret for being "allowed to believe things that weren't true." "Going forward, I've been freed," Greene said Friday. "I do, I feel freed." Greene went on to claim that "I'd be wasting my time" by continuing to serve on House committees "because my conservative values wouldn't be heard," even though she also asserted removing her from them "stripped my voters of having representation to work for them." "I'm fine with being kicked off my committees because it'd be a waste of my time," she insisted. Greene went on to celebrate that she now has "a lot of free time on my hands," but she ended the press conference after refusing to address a question about her liking a Facebook post in 2019 calling for violence against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problem'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBOHouse investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

  • Biden back in Delaware with moving on his weekend to-do list

    On President Joe Biden's weekend to-do list? Biden flew aboard Air Force One for the first time as president on Friday, but not on a trip to sell his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan or to confer with a U.S. ally. Biden's son Hunter also turned 51 on Thursday.

  • Chris Pratt’s brother and other California police officers shared Three Percenter gun militia imagery online: report

    Member of the right-wing group were involved in the Capitol riot

  • 95-year-old woman who worked as Nazi concentration camp secretary charged over 10,000 murders

    A 95-year-old woman has been charged as an accessory to the murder of 10,000 people because she worked as a secretary at a Nazi concentration camp, German prosecutors announced on Friday. The woman has not been named under German privacy laws but has been partially identified by local media as Irmgard F, a German pensioner living in a retirement home in Pinneberg, north of Hamburg. From June 1943 and April 1945 she worked as a secretary and typist for the commandant of Stutthof concentration camp, in present day Poland. She is charged with “assisting those responsible for the systematic killing of Jewish prisoners, Polish partisans and Soviet prisoners of war at the camp”. It is not the first time a woman has been charged over the Holocaust, but the decision to bring charges against a former secretary is the latest in a series of recent attempts to widen prosecutions beyond those directly involved in sending prisoners to their deaths.

  • 27 Best Desk Lamps to Brighten Up 2021

    Let there be lightOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • White House Press Sec Dodges When Asked Why Hunter Biden Still Has a Stake in Chinese Investment Firm

    White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday punted on a question about why President Biden’s son Hunter Biden still holds an investment in a Chinese company. Asked during a press conference at the White House whether she had an update on Hunter Biden’s divestment from his ten percent stake in the Chinese private equity firm BHR Partners, Psaki referred a reporter to the younger Biden’s lawyers. “He has been working to unwind his investment,” Psaki said, adding, “as a private citizen, I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update.” In December, Biden assured voters that he and his family would not be involved in any business dealings that appear to conflict with the office of the president. “My son, my family will not be involved in any business, any enterprise that is in conflict with or appears to be in conflict with the appropriate distance from the presidency and government,” Biden said during a CNN appearance. Hunter Biden was reportedly in the process of divesting from his equity stake in BHR in late December, but as of last week, he appears to have retained his investment through his company, Skaneateles LLC. BHR, whose largest shareholder is the Chinese government-controlled Bank of China, has invested about $2.1 billion. Hunter Biden came under scrutiny last year for his lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma. In leaked emails from 2014, Biden appears to try to leverage his influence with his father, then-vice president Joe Biden, who was heavily involved in U.S. policy on Ukraine, referring to the elder Biden as “my guy.” He also attracted criticism for entering into a consulting contract with China’s largest private energy company that initially earned Hunter Biden $10 million a year “for introductions alone,” according to leaked emails. Hunter Biden’s memoir, “Beautiful Things,” is scheduled to come out on April 6. The book will focus on the younger Biden’s well-documented drug abuse issues, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

  • Senate votes down $15 minimum wage during vote-a-rama. Bernie Sanders seems unfazed.

    The Senate slogged through a long series of votes late Thursday and early Friday, with the Democrats voting down most of the theoretically limitless series of amendments to their budget resolution. "The endurance run known as the 'vote-a-rama' is a time-honored tradition of the reconciliation process — the budget tool Democrats will likely use to expedite passage of [President] Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan without any GOP support," Politico explains. Most of the vote-a-rama involved "Republicans forcing Democrats into tedious and uncomfortable votes on a variety of issues as Democrats inflicted maximum pain by dragging out the legislative torment," Politico reports. But some amendments did pass with bipartisan support. By a voice vote, for example, the senators approved an amendment from Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) to "prohibit the increase of the federal minimum wage during a global pandemic." Raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is one of the heavy lifts in Biden's proposal. "A $15 federal minimum wage would be devastating for our hardest-hit small businesses at a time they can least afford it," Ernst argued on the Senate floor. The measure's biggest proponent, Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), shrugged off the vote, noting that his plan raised the minimum wage over five years, starting after the pandemic. "We need to end the crisis of starvation wages in Iowa and around the United States," he said, adding that he "will do everything that I can" to make sure the measure "is included in this reconciliation bill." The minimum wage hike may be stymied by other factors: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is opposed, and it may run afoul of so-called Byrd Rule limits on what can be included in reconciliation bills. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said if it doesn't make it in this bill, Democrats will include it in other legislation. The Senate also approved amendments to keep America's Israeli embassy in Jerusalem, prevent undocumented immigrants from getting direct stimulus checks, and — by a 99-1 vote — restrict Biden's $1,400 checks from going to "upper-income taxpayers." That proposal, from Manchin and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), did not specify any income thresholds, and Biden's proposal already includes phasing out the checks up to $300,000-a-year households. Congress and the White House are negotiating the phase-out and cutoff points, and Biden is meeting with Democratic leaders and committee chairs Friday morning to discuss the COVID-19 relief bill. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problem'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBOHouse investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

  • Capitol rioter asked family if he could stay with them — one called the FBI, feds say

    Federal prosecutors said the man was captured on video yelling “F— the blue” at police officers.

  • UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants

    Hundreds of Europe-bound migrants were intercepted in the Mediterranean sea off Libya's coasts and taken into detention over the last 24 hours, the U.N. migration agency said Friday. The International Organization for Migration tweeted that more than 1,000 migrants have recently departed from Libya's shores, escaping “dire humanitarian conditions.” Over 800 of them were stopped by the Libyan coast guard and sent to the North African country's notorious detention centers, the IOM said.

  • Ohio police officer charged with murder over Andre Hill death

    A white Columbus, Ohio, police officer was charged with murder Wednesday in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state's attorney general said.

  • President Biden's flight home on Air Force One

    President Biden's first flight on Air Force One as commander-in-chief lasted 25 minutes — about one-third the time it takes for the Acela to trace his beloved Amtrak route from D.C. to Wilmington.What he's saying: It's a "great honor" to ride as president on the iconic symbol of American power and diplomacy, Biden told reporters on the tarmac upon landing at New Castle Air National Guard Base. Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.“You realize, they’ve used this air strip to practice landings for the 747 takeoffs for the president’s plane for a long time,” Biden said, with the nostalgia of someone with a home just five miles away. “Now I’m getting off that plane. It’s really kind of strange.”Behind the scenes: Axios was on board for Biden's sunset flight home to Delaware on Friday.At Joint Base Andrews, he tucked a challenge coin into the palm of the female colonel who greeted and saluted him before he boarded at 5:31 p.m. The flight was wheels up at 5:42 p.m. and landed at 6:07 p.m.The weekend family visit comes between his son Hunter's birthday and the Super Bowl, between a crucial COVID-19 budget framework vote and the impeachment trial of former President Trump.TVs aboard the flight showed ESPN — and CNN, a departure from his predecessor's viewing habits.Everyone including the president wore masks.Biden didn't talk politics with his press corps — nor did he make the customary trip to the back of the cabin for small talk amid the pandemic, opting instead for a short, outdoor gaggle after the flight.After 36 years in the U.S. Senate and eight years as Barack Obama's wingman, Biden has taken countless flights on all kinds of government aircraft. Friday's short flight was on the "baby" plane, a 757, not the big 747. It's “a great plane," he said. "It’s the same plane that we had as vice president, only it’s much nicer.”Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • In Saddam strongholds that fought America, Iraqis fear a U.S. departure

    Abu Arkan Ibrahim picked up a rifle and joined the Iraqi insurgency against U.S. troops when they occupied his hometown of Fallujah in 2003. Over the past 17 years, the municipal employee has watched his city fall to the United States, al Qaeda, Islamic State and, most recently, Iraqi forces fighting alongside Iran-backed paramilitaries. Ibrahim said the presence of U.S. troops in recent years helped suppress remaining Islamic State militants and rein in the Iran-backed militias - mutual foes accused by Iraqi officials of attacking locals.

  • Munawar Faruqui: Bail for jailed India comic who did not crack a joke

    Munawar Faruqui has been in jail for the past 35 days for a joke he did not crack.

  • Missouri man charged in riot seen with Pelosi nameplate

    The uncle of a Missouri woman accused of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last month is now facing charges himself. A federal complaint against William Merry Jr. of St. Louis County was unsealed late Thursday. Merry is the uncle of Emily Hernandez, 21, of Sullivan, who was charged on Jan. 16.

  • Trump supporters boycott Bank of America for helping in Capitol riot investigation

    The outrage is somewhat ironic, given Trump-world's strong "law and order" messaging the last four years

  • Myanmar military should step down, free detainees, Biden says in foreign policy speech

    Myanmar's military should relinquish power and release officials and activists detained in this week's coup, U.S. President Joe Biden said in his first foreign policy address on Thursday. Biden said the United States was working with allies and partners to address the generals' takeover, during which they arrested elected leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilians. "There can be no doubt in a democracy force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election," said Biden.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's election conspiracy documentary starts with an epic disclaimer from OAN

    Mike Lindell's election fraud conspiracies are too wild even for OANN. The MyPillow CEO and big fan of former President Donald Trump has been spouting unproven and unhinged conspiracy theories alleging Trump actually won re-election for months now. And on Friday, he bought out a three-hour spot on the far-right One America News Network to host a so-called documentary outlining his very false claims. OANN is no stranger to airing falsities about the 2020 election; the lies it promoted often even ended up in Trump's tweets until his Twitter suspension last month. But Lindell's documentary apparently went too far, leading the network to put a massive disclaimer ahead of the presentation that both disavows Lindell's claims and encourages viewers to "hear from all sides," even Lindell's patently false one. you really need to experience the whole disclaimer in full pic.twitter.com/6gz08PD43h — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 5, 2021 OANN is the latest right-wing network to display a bit of hesitation when dealing with Lindell. NewsMax had Lindell on as a guest the other day to discuss his ban from Twitter, but when he immediately turned to the election, one of the hosts stormed off the set. The NewsMax host has since apologized to Lindell. More stories from theweek.com5 scathing cartoons about the GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene problem'Explosive' Woody Allen documentary featuring video account from 7-year-old Dylan Farrow to debut on HBOHouse investigators are compiling Trump allies' pre-riot plans — and have video of Roger Stone hanging with a militia group

  • Asylum-seekers stuck in Cyprus' cramped camp want out

    Emmanuel Conteh negotiates the muddy, rutted pathways in shorts and torn plastic flip-flops and says he can’t sleep in his heavy canvas tent at night because of the cold. Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said this week that Cyprus remains first among all other European Union member states in asylum applications relative to its population.

  • Democratic senator demands Covid skeptic Rand Paul wear a mask on Senate floor

    'I wish Sen Paul would show respect to his colleagues to wear a mask when he’s on the Senate floor'