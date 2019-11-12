ICO Group (HKG:1460) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, ICO Group Limited (HKG:1460) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is ICO Group's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, ICO Group had HK$60.4m of debt, up from HK$22.9m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of HK$53.0m, its net debt is less, at about HK$7.38m.

A Look At ICO Group's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that ICO Group had liabilities of HK$116.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$52.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of HK$53.0m and HK$179.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast HK$63.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

It's good to see that ICO Group has plenty of liquidity on its balance sheet, suggesting conservative management of liabilities. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 0.20 and interest cover of 6.8 times, it seems to us that ICO Group is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. But the interest payments are certainly sufficient to have us thinking about how affordable its debt is. It was also good to see that despite losing money on the EBIT line last year, ICO Group turned things around in the last 12 months, delivering and EBIT of HK$34m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is ICO Group's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. Over the last year, ICO Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.