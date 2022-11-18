iCollege (ASX:ICT) delivers shareholders enviable 72% CAGR over 3 years, surging 11% in the last week alone

Investing can be hard but the potential fo an individual stock to pay off big time inspires us. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. For example, the iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT) share price is up a whopping 410% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. On top of that, the share price is up 72% in about a quarter.

Since the stock has added AU$27m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Given that iCollege didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years iCollege saw its revenue grow at 56% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 72% per year, over the same period. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like iCollege can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, or even put it on your watchlist.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that iCollege shareholders have gained 92% (in total) over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 72% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting iCollege on your watchlist. If you would like to research iCollege in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

