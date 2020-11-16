The iCollege (ASX:ICT) Share Price Is Up 140% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the iCollege Limited (ASX:ICT) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 140%. Better yet, the share price has gained 161% in the last quarter. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Because iCollege made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

iCollege grew its revenue by 26% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. While that revenue growth is pretty good the share price performance outshone it, with a lift of 140% as mentioned above. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. Of course, we are always cautious about succumbing to 'fear of missing out' when a stock has shot up strongly.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on iCollege's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

iCollege shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 140% over the last twelve months. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 161% in the last three months. Demand for the stock from multiple parties is pushing the price higher; it could be that word is getting out about its virtues as a business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 4 warning signs we've spotted with iCollege .

