This Icon Built Land Cruiser Is Selling On PCarmarket

ICON has elevated this Land Cruiser to a new level.

Toyota has been one of the world's most prominent automotive manufacturers to hit the scene since the early days of Japanese automobile production. Unlike some companies, no matter where you go there’s probably going to be a Toyota on the road which is exactly why their brand is so diverse. They’ve made everything from sports cars to off-road utility vehicles and of course all of their models are pretty good for everyday use. Here’s a car that perfectly represents exactly one Toyota became a fan favorite amongst the offering community in particular, with added help from ICON.

First of all, it’s actually pretty crazy to think about how this Toyota was built in 1974. It features vintage styling for sure, but it’s so clean and well taken care of that you might expect it to be a brand new automobile. On top of that, it also has a convertible top and four doors which makes it the perfect family hauler if that’s what you’re into. If you’ve got some heavy luggage to carry, then fear not as you’ve also got a roof rack with a ladder that allows you easy access to the top of your vehicle. Though it may be a little out of the box, it would be kind of nice to set something up where you and your significant other could sit together on the top of this vehicle and gaze at the stars, a truly beautiful scene made possible by this incredible automobile. This particular 1974 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ44 was overhauled by ICON in 2011, and features a durable Teflon polyester paint, ICON design front and rear bumpers, ARB locking differentials, an ICON design roof rack, a custom insulated soft top, a 5.3L LM4 V8 mated to a custom-built 6-speed manual transmission, a billet aluminum dashboard, front and rear heat and A/C, a custom sound system, and much more.

Under the hood is an engine that makes everything from towing to rock climbing easy breezy. A 5.3-liter V8 engine made it to a six speed transmission, Making performance a major focus for this vehicle. GM really knocked it out of the park with their LM4 engine which is exactly why it sits under the hood of this Japanese cruiser. Topping off all of the performance, That gearbox was made in a manual configuration which is perfect for anyone who truly enjoys the experience of driving. If that sounds like you, then consider the fact that this Toyota is currently on the market looking for a new driver to push its limits.

