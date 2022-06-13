Icon Energy Limited's stock is down 16%, but insiders still have about AU$326 in profit after buying earlier this year

Insiders who bought Icon Energy Limited (ASX:ICN) stock lover the last 12 months are probably not as affected by last week’s 16% loss. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the AU$500k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth AU$500k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Icon Energy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Eddie Saba for AU$500k worth of shares, at about AU$0.021 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.021. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Eddie Saba was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Icon Energy

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Icon Energy insiders own 29% of the company, worth about AU$4.6m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Icon Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Icon Energy shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Icon Energy and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 6 warning signs for Icon Energy (of which 3 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

