Is ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) A Smart Long-Term Invesment?

Polen Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Polen Global Growth” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly gross return of 7.08% was delivered by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, versus the MSCI All-Country World Index (the “Index”)’s return of 6.67% for the same period. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Polen Global Growth, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) and discussed its stance on the firm. ICON Public Limited Company is a Dublin, Ireland-based clinical research organization company with a $19.5 billion market capitalization. ICLR delivered a -22.33% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 16.20%. The stock closed at $240.53 per share on February 16, 2022.

Here is what Polen Global Growth has to say about ICON Public Limited Company in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Since its addition to the Portfolio in September, ICON has performed well on the back of additional demand for ICON’s services, which include the planning, enrollment in and efficient execution of drug trials for biotech, pharmaceutical and medical device companies."

Our calculations show that ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. ICLR was in 35 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2021, compared to 39 funds in the previous quarter. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) delivered a -14.52% return in the past 3 months.

In December 2021, we also shared another hedge fund’s views on ICLR in another article. You can find other letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.