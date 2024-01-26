Icon of the Seas is finally here. Here's what passengers can expect on board.

The world's largest cruise ship is ready to welcome passengers.

Royal Caribbean International’s much-buzzed-about Icon of the Seas will sail its maiden voyage this weekend, beginning cruises to the Caribbean. But the ship is a destination of its own.

The vessel features a stacked lineup of attractions for every member of the family. The first in the new Icon Class, it made waves even before leaving the shipyard, generating record bookings for the brand – and hot takes online.

“We designed a ship that really hits squarely in what the consumer is looking for, especially the family, multi-generational consumer,” Jason Liberty, president and CEO of the line’s parent company Royal Caribbean Group, told USA TODAY during a preview cruise on Icon over the weekend.

Where will Icon of the Seas sail?

The ship will sail seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami, Florida. Each cruise will visit the line’s private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, which also has a new adults-only area, Hideaway Beach.

Icon’s maiden voyage on Saturday will also visit Basseterre in St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Thomas.

How big is Icon of the Seas?

Icon is 20 decks high, nearly 1,200 feet long, and 250,800 gross tons. The ship can accommodate 5,610 guests at double occupancy.

Icon's Thrill Island features the Category 6 water park, which the line is billing as the largest at sea.

What activities does Icon have?

Icon is divided into eight distinct neighborhoods – five of which are new – each with its own offerings.

The aptly named Thrill Island features the Category 6 water park, which the line bills as the largest water park at sea, and Crown’s Edge, where guests can walk 154 feet above the ocean along the brand’s massive logo. Other options include the FlowRider surf simulator, mini golf and rock climbing.

The three-deck Chill Island, meanwhile, is home to four of Icon’s seven pools along with ample loungers to catch some sun (or chill in the shade).

A towering pink flamingo statue stands at the entrance to Surfside, the line’s first neighborhood designed for young families. Parents can kick back at Water’s Edge Pool while supervising kids at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay. There’s also an arcade, a carousel (with figurines that kids the line consulted helped choose) and more. If your feet are tired, you can also ride a slide down from another neighborhood, Central Park, one deck above.

By contrast, the Hideaway on Deck 15 is a child-free zone, like the CocoCay area of a similar name. Passengers 18 and over can take in views from a suspended infinity pool at the ship’s aft or relax in whirlpools while a DJ supplies a soundtrack. Remixes of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story” and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” both made the cut during the preview cruise.

“It’s almost like urban planning,” Liberty said. “Like, how do you create that perfect city that can cater to all different generations and demographics?”

The Overlook in the ship's AquaDome neighborhood features sweeping views and pods where guests can cozy up.

The AquaTheater in the striking new AquaDome – an enclosed steel and glass structure at the front of the ship – will host the “Aqua Action!: Range of Emotion” show, which combines high diving with aerial dance, skateboarding and more. Other shows include “The Wizard of Oz” in the Royal Theater and “Starburst: Elemental Beauty” in the Absolute Zero ice arena.

What is the food like?

The ship has more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges, around half of which are new to the line. Those include AquaDome Market, the line’s first food hall serving Mediterranean fare, sweet and savory crepes and more; sushi and street food walk-up window Izumi in the Park; and Empire Supper Club, a 38-seat venue with a multi-course meal, cocktail pairings and live jazz.

Empire Supper Club offers an intimate dining experience.

Guests will also find new cocktails and mocktails throughout the ship, making their debut at venues like 1400 Lobby Bar in the ship’s Royal Promenade; Rye & Bean, which serves coffee and coffee-infused cocktails; and Swim & Tonic, the line’s first swim-up bar at sea.

Icon features familiar eateries like the Windjammer buffet, steakhouse Chops Grille and Izumi in the Park’s sit-down predecessor, Izumi, as well.

The ship's 1400 Lobby Bar, a new venue on Icon.

What stood out on board?

Icon’s scale was clear as soon as I arrived at PortMiami, and that translated to many spacious interiors.

The elevator banks felt roomy even by land-based standards, and the ship’s Royal Promenade offered ocean views through floor-to-ceiling windows. Helping to open up the space, The Pearl serves as part support structure, part art piece lined with thousands of kinetic tiles.

Pearl Cafe is located near The Pearl on Deck 6, underneath a massive whale sculpture.

At one point, as I exited Lou’s Jazz ‘n Blues and walked out into the open-air Central Park – with its more than 30,500 plants and walking paths – I briefly forgot I was on a cruise ship.

How much does Icon of the Seas cost?

Amid high demand, Icon commanded higher fares in the run-up to its debut, but prices vary by sailing date, stateroom category and other factors. A seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise departing Sept. 7 currently starts at $2,989 per person based on double occupancy for an interior stateroom, according to the line’s website.

The fare includes most food on board, drinks like lemonade and iced tea and more.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What passengers can expect on board the world's biggest cruise ship