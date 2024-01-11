Icon of the Seas: World’s largest cruise ship arrives in Florida

The world’s largest cruise ship has made its way to Florida.

Royal Caribbean’s “Icon of the Seas” arrived at PortMiami on Wednesday.

The $2 billion ship is more than a thousand feet long and can hold close to 10,000 people.

It will take 7-night trips to the eastern and western Caribbean starting Jan. 27.

Prices for a single person start at $1,700.

More information on the Icon of the Seas can be found here.

