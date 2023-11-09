ICON Transforms Chevrolet Suburban into a $1.1 Million, 1,000-HP Luxury Restomod

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a different beast.

The Chevrolet Suburban, often seen as a versatile family vehicle, has been transformed into a breathtaking, high-performance marvel by the skilled artisans at ICON. Renowned for their reimagined Broncos and Derelict cars, ICON's latest project takes the 1970 Suburban to extraordinary heights in their 'Reformer' series, known for meticulous restorations and modernizations that maintain an air of original authenticity.

This remarkable restomod stands out not only for its power but also for its unique structural modification. ICON has skillfully crafted and integrated a driver's side rear door into the 1970 Suburban – a feature never originally offered by Chevrolet. This addition, complete with custom-made glass, door handles, window tracks, and weatherstripping, elevates the vehicle’s functionality and practicality, making it an even more appealing choice in the modern era.

The result is a one-of-a-kind Suburban that fuses the classic charm of the 1970s with the luxury and power of contemporary automotive engineering. With a staggering 1,000 horsepower under its hood, this Suburban is far from your average family vehicle. It’s a testament to ICON’s dedication to preserving the soul of classic cars while equipping them with the power and luxury of today's automotive standards.

Priced at $1.1 million, this ICON Chevrolet Suburban restomod is more than just a vehicle; it’s a piece of rolling art that offers a unique blend of history, luxury, and mind-blowing performance. Jonathan Ward and his team have once again demonstrated their unparalleled craftsmanship and vision, setting a new benchmark in the world of luxury vehicle restoration and customization.

