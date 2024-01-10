Iconic 1970s musical coming to Modesto with refreshed production. How to get tickets

The legendary musical “Jesus Christ Superstar” comes to the Gallo Center for the Arts with a fresh production. Paul Anka also will play at the same downtown Modesto venue. These are just some of the shows and events planned from Jan. 13-19.

“Superstar”

A new production of the iconic “Jesus Christ Superstar” will be performed at the Gallo Center, celebrating the musical’s 50th anniversary. This incarnation of the musical pays tribute to the 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Jan. 17-18

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $59-$129

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

Paul Anka

With more than 500 songs to his credit and 100 million albums sold, Paul Anka brings his music to the Gallo Center. Anka has the distinction of being the only artist in history to have a song on the Billboard charts during seven consecutive decades, according to the Gallo Center website. His hits include “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Diana” and “My Way.” Limited tickets were available.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Jan. 14

WHERE: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I St., Modesto

TICKETS: $69-$139

ONLINE: www.galloarts.org

MLK Unity March

The second annual MLK Unity March and Service Event will mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, presented by Silver Square Lodge #66. The march will assemble at the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and California Avenue at 1 p.m. and begin at 1:30 p.m. There will be a brunch from 10-11 a.m., as well as at the conclusion of the march, at the King-Kennedy Memorial Center, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, followed by guest speakers. A gathering at Modesto Centre Plaza follows with a DJ. $30 donation sought for future events.

WHEN: March assembles 1 p.m., begins 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15

WHERE: March begins at Martin Luther King Drive and California Avenue

ADMISSION: March is free

CALL: 209-595-6966

“Fallen Giant”

Opera Modesto presents “Sherlock Holmes and the Case of the Fallen Giant” at the State Theatre. In the family-friendly operatic adventure, a giant is dead and his body lies at the base of a beanstalk. The police believe Jack is responsible, but the boy insists he’s innocent. He seeks the help of detective Sherlock Holmes and his colleague Dr. Watson.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Jan. 13-14

WHERE: State Theatre, 1307 J St., Modesto

TICKETS: $25-$40

ONLINE: www.thestate.org

“Mathemagics”

A family presentation of “Mathemagics” will be presented by Modesto Area Partners in Science. “Using displays of algorithmic trickery, lightning calculator and number wizard Arthur Benjamin mesmerizes audiences with mathematical mystery and beauty,” according to press information from MAPS. Benjamin is a professor of math at Harvey Mudd College.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19

WHERE: Modesto Junior College East Campus Auditorium, 435 College Ave.

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: murov.info/maps.htm