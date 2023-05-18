‘Iconic’ bird was feared extinct for decades — until appearing on Louisiana trail cam

The last commonly accepted sighting in the United States of the ivory-billed woodpecker, an “iconic species” with a distinct red crest, was in 1944.

In the decades that followed, some concluded that the bird — which was once abundant throughout the American south — had vanished. And in 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service suggested formally declaring the species extinct.

But now researchers are saying not so fast.

Researchers say they have spotted the elusive woodpecker in Louisiana using trail cameras and high-flying drones, according to a study published on April 8 in the journal Evolution and Ecology.

Not one, but numerous sightings were made in bottomland hardwood forests in the Bayou State between 2012 and 2021, according to the study.

Motion-sensitive cameras were pointed at the forest floor, trained on fallen trees thought to be favored by the woodpeckers. They were also aimed at the forest canopy, where the birds were believed to forage.

Researchers, who are affiliated with various institutions, implemented drones in their search in 2019, flying them about 400 feet above the forests to scan the treetops.

Using this multipronged technique, they captured multiple shots of the long-necked bird with shiny black plumage.

Comparison of photos taken of apparent Ivory-billed Woodpeckers in the study (A and D) with colorized photos taken of the birds in 1935 (B and C).

“Our most important series of trail camera photos followed our sighting of an Ivory Billed Woodpecker landing at ~40 m distance in a live but declining sweetgum tree on 27 October 2019,” researchers said, adding that more photos were taken at the tree over the following years.

The pictures were compared to photos taken of the bird in 1935, and its white saddle, red crest and slim frame were used to help identify it.

However, the images, which portray the birds midflight or perched in a tree, are blurry and have resulted in skepticism from some scientists and birdwatchers.

Researchers cautioned that the rare creature may not persist for much longer if steps are not taken to safeguard and manage its habitat. After all, they said, it was habitat destruction — as well as hunters and collectors — that brought the bird to the brink of extinction in the first place.

Story continues

“Their numbers cannot be expected to improve unless many more large and continuous bottomland hardwood forests are actively or passively managed to exhibit old growth characteristics,” researchers said.

Old growth forests are characterized by old trees, dead wood and multiple canopy layers, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Environmental factors such as wildfires and severe weather have threatened many of the country’s old growth forests.

“Forested tracts must be large enough so that ecological changes caused by natural catastrophic events such as fires, floods, or hurricanes ... will allow surviving Ivory-billed Woodpeckers opportunity for a diversity of habitats,” researchers said. “Only then, can there be an expectation of a larger number of populations or subpopulations of this iconic species.”

‘Cryptic’ creatures try to bite scientists as they look closer at new species in India

Mysterious ticking sound leads scientists to creature with green bones in Colombia

Speeding 19-year-old leads deputy on chase with open alcohol in car, Georgia cops say