Boeing will stop making the 747 after more than 51 years of passenger flight. Here's the history of how the iconic plane changed the world.

Thomas Pallini
Qantas Boeing 747-400
A Qantas Boeing 747-400 aircraft. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

  • Boeing's most iconic aircraft — the 747 — is celebrating 51 years of passenger service in January.

  • Most of the world's airlines, however, are retiring their 747s in favor of new, fuel-efficient jets.

  • The final models will be delivered to cargo giant Atlas Air in 2022, marking the end of the program.

One of the greatest feats of American aerospace engineering celebrated 50 years of passenger service in January, but to its fate was decided in July.

Boeing has announced that production of the iconic 747 will come to an end in 2022 as dwindling customer demand and low sales for its latest variant became the final nail in the coffin for the aging plane line.

The 747 was the first quad-jet engine and dual-level passenger aircraft to roam the skies. It's known by many names including Jumbo Jet, Queen of the Skies, and even the Humpback, and is arguably the most recognizable aircraft ever built.

Boeing conceived the aircraft in the mid-1960s when it was designed to be the next step up from the similarly four-engined and widely popular Boeing 707 passenger jet. With demand for air travel on the rise, the Boeing 747 would offer airlines greater seating capacity, increased range, and extra room for luxuries such as onboard lounges and bars.

Though it took its first flight in 1969, it wouldn't enter service until January 22, 1970 - 51 years ago - with Pan American World Airways.

Take a closer look at the story of the Boeing 747, the aircraft that would firmly establish America as a leader in aircraft manufacturing for decades to come.

Shortly after the Boeing 707 rushed the world into the jet age, airlines were already looking for bigger and better aircraft, including Pan American and its CEO, Juan Trippe.

Pan Am Boeing 707
A Pan American Boeing 707. AP

Fresh off the heels of competing for a government contract for a widebody military transport, Boeing used its newfound knowledge in the field to lay the foundation for its newest project.

Boeing 747
A Boeing 747 being built by Boeing in Everett, Washington. Dennis Oulds/Central Press/Getty

Source: Boeing

Over 50,000 employees working on the project at a new assembly plant in Everett, Washington, according to Boeing, that was so large it was given its own zip code. They were called "The Incredibles" and lead by veteran Joe Sutter.

Boeing 747 Everett Plant
A Boeing 747 under construction in Everett, Washington. Barry Sweet/AP

Source: Boeing

The aircraft they produced would be the Boeing 747-100, the first variant of a new aircraft that featured four engines and two-levels, the first jet aircraft of its kind.

Boeing 747 First Flight
The first flight of the Boeing 747. Bettmann/Getty

The flying public had never seen anything like it before, with jet aircraft only recently coming to prominence just over a decade prior.

Boeing 747
Unveiling the first Boeing 747. SSPL/Getty

Its first flight flew in the early morning hours of January 22, 1970, from New York to London operated by Pan Am, inaugurating a new era for air travel.

Pan Am Boeing 747
A Pan Am Boeing 747 arriving in London for the first time. Rolls Press/Popperfoto/Getty

The aircraft was seen as a status symbol for airlines, with the extra space allowing for additional luxuries and extravagances on some airlines.

First Class BOAC Boeing 747
First class passengers in a BOAC Boeing 747 Jumbo Jet are served lunch. Fox Photos/Getty Images

Most airlines of the time including Pan Am and Qantas used their upper decks for as bars, lounges, or restaurants.

Pan Am Boeing 747 lounge
Early Boeing 747s featured lounges, bars, and even restaurants on their upper decks. Getty/Bettmann / Contributor

They were a glamorous place where passengers could steal away while flying high in an enclosed tube.

Lufthansa Boeing 747 lounge
Lufthansa 747 lounge. Hutmacher/ullstein bild/Getty

It was the most exclusive club in the sky.

BOAC Boeing 747 First class
Spiral stairs lead up to an exclusive club in the sky. Fox Photos/Getty Images

The aircraft allowed airlines to fly more people further, with normal passenger capacity for the aircraft growing to upwards of 300 seats in later variants.

Boeing 747
British Airways Boeing 747s. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The range of the aircraft gradually increased over the years with the -400 variant - one of its more modern bestsellers - having the ability to fly over 7,000 nautical miles, enough to connect New York with nearly every continent with a non-stop flight.

Boeing 747-400 lands over MAI KHAO BEACH, PHUKET, THAILAND
A Thai International Airways Boeing 747-400. Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Boeing

A testament to its popularity, Boeing produced numerous variants of the aircraft over a half-century beyond the initial model. After the 747-100 came the 747-200...

Boeing 747-200 freighter
A Boeing 747-200 cargo plane. Fasttailwind / Shutterstock.com

747SP...

South African Airways Boeing 747SP
A South African Airways Boeing 747SP. EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

747-300...

Air France Boeing 747-300
An Air France Boeing 747-300. aviation-images.com/Universal Images Group/Getty

747-400...

Boeing 747
A Japanese government Boeing 747-400. REUTERS/Jason Le

747-8i...

BOEING 747-8i BBJ
A VIP Boeing Business Jet 747-8i. Cabinet Alberto Pinto

Read More: See inside the the world's largest private jet: a Boeing 747 with an interior so large it took 4 years to design and build

And the 747-400LCF Dreamlifter.

Boeing 747 Dreamlifter
A Boeing 747-400LCF Dreamlifter. cpaulfell / Shutterstock.com

The jets have been used for passenger and cargo flying, as well as military usage, making it incredibly versatile.

Asiana Airlines Boeing 747 cargo
A Boeing 747 cargo plane. Philip Pilosian / Shutterstock.com

Even to this day, the Boeing 747 continues to outlive most of its rivals from the time period, including the supersonic and similarly iconic European Concorde.

Boeing 747
British Airways operated both the Boeing 747 and Concorde. REUTERS

Its supremacy went unmatched for decades despite a long list of competitors until Airbus unveiled a dual-level and quad-engine aircraft of its own, the Airbus A380.

Airbus A380
An Airbus A380. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

With the rise of fuel-efficient, dual-engine aircraft such as the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350 XWB, the need and desire for the quad engine aircraft such as the 747 and A380 has dwindled over the years, despite Boeing's best efforts with the larger and more modern 747-8i.

Boeing 747-8i
A Boeing 747-8i at the Paris Air Show. Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Most operators of the more recent -400 variant have retired or are in the process of retiring their fleets, with only a handful opting to upgrade to the 747-8i variant.

Boeing 747 China
An Air China Boeing 747-400. AP

Only three airlines purchased the Boeing 747-8i for passenger service: Korean Air...

A Korean Air Boeing 747-8i.
A Korean Air Boeing 747-8i landing in London. Steve Parsons/Getty

Lufthansa...

Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i
A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i. Markus Schmal / Shutterstock.com

And Air China.

Air China Boeing 747-8i
An Air China Boeing 747-8i. Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty

The rest were cargo airlines such as UPS Airlines...

UPS Airlines Boeing 747-8F
A UPS Airlines Boeing 747-8F. Thiago B Trevisan / Shutterstock.com

Qatar Airways Cargo...

Qatar Airways Cargo Boeing 747-8F
A Qatar Airways Cargo Boeing 747-8F. Elaine Thompson/AP

And Atlas Air.

Atlas Air Boeing 747-8F
An Atlas Air Boeing 747-8F. Thomas Frey/picture alliance/Getty

For cargo carriers, the all-important nose door was a key selling point for the aircraft as the 747 is the only Western-built, mass-produced aircraft to feature it.

Boeing 747 Cargo
An AirBridgeCargo Boeing 747. vaalaa/Shutterstock.com

Read More: Boeing ending production of the 747 means cargo carriers will lose a key feature and be left scrambling when it's gone

Despite being an all-American plane, all US airlines have retired the Boeing 747 from their fleets, with United Airlines and Delta Air Lines as the final two to fly it.

United Airlines Boeing 747 Final Passenger Flight
The final passenger flight of a United Airlines Boeing 747. Yichuan Cao/NurPhoto/Getty

Among the most common operators of the aircraft today are European and Asian airlines such as Korean Air...

Korean Air Boeing 747-8
Suparat_C/Shutterstock

...and Lufthansa.

Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i
A Lufthansa Boeing 747-8i. Larry Downing/Reuters

Australian flag carrier Qantas recently retired its Boeing 747 fleet, which was once a staple of transpacific travel, in favor of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A380.

Qantas Boeing 747
A Qantas Boeing 747-400. James D. Morgan/Getty

Read More: Qantas just retired the iconic Boeing 747 with a commemorative last flight flown by the airline's first female captain who drew a kangaroo in the sky

The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the retirement of the 747 from airlines, including Qantas...

Qantas Boeing 747 retirement
A Qantas Boeing 747-400. Bai Xuefei/Xinhua/Getty

British Airways...

British Airways Boeing 747
A British Airways Boeing 747-400 at JFK Airport. Thomas Pallini/Business Insider

Virgin Atlantic Airways...

Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747
A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747-400. Virgin Atlantic Airways

Corsair...

Corsair Boeing 747-400
A Corsair Boeing 747-400. Charles Platiau/Reuters

And KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 747
A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 747-400. Louis Nastro/Reuters

Perhaps the most well-known operator of the aircraft currently is the United States Air Force, which flies the President of the United States on a modified Boeing 747-200 called Air Force One when he's aboard.

Air Force One West Palm Beach
Air Force One arrives in West Palm Beach with President Trump. YURI GRIPAS/Reuters

The blue-and-white 747 with "United States of America" lettering on the side is an iconic symbol of the presidency.

Air Force One Boeing 747
Air Force One arrives in Germany. Carsten Koall/Getty

While the current model will soon be retired, the next aircraft to be used for Air Force One, the Boeing 747-8i, will soon replace it.

New Air Force One Model
The aircraft replacing the current Air Force One is the Boeing 747-8i. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty

Read More: Biden will be the first president to use the new Air Force One – here's what we know about the $5.3 billion aircraft

The 747-8i will be the last 747 line as Boeing will be ending production in 2022. The manufacturer confirmed the end of the road for the jet with the last four models going to cargo giant Atlas Air.

atlas air
Michael Sohn / AP Images

Read More: Boeing just announced the definitive end of the legendary 747 as cargo giant Atlas Air places an order for the final 4 planes

But Boeing will continue to support the plane for years to come, stating: "Our customer commitment does not end at delivery, and we'll continue to support 747 operations and sustainment well into the future."

Boeing 747
A Boeing 747 carrying the Space Shuttle. REUTERS/Ho New

Source: Boeing

As the Queen of the Skies nears the end of its reign, its legacy will surely live on forever as the aircraft that revolutionized the aviation industry and made the world a smaller place for over 50 years.

british airways boeing 747
A British Airways Boeing 747-400. REUTERS/Toby Melville

