An iconic Boston Irish pub closes after 137 years. Residents fear for the city's soul

BOSTON — Out of nowhere, the sound of bagpipes filled Doyle's Café.

A young boy stopped by the old Irish pub in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood after his music lesson. His dad gave him the go-ahead to start playing.

Patrons from the bar's three main rooms soon converged, and for 10 minutes, they listened, pints in hand, to a concert from the youngest person in the tavern.

"The crowd erupted," said Tom McAuliffe, one of the customers that night more than a decade ago. "And then everybody went back."

While the made-for-movies Boston tableau was not an everyday occurrence at Doyle's — a go-to spot for local politicians with hundreds of vintage photographs and other artifacts adorning the walls — it captured what made the place special.

For nearly 140 years, spanning three centuries, Doyle's Cafe held down the corner at Washington and Williams streets — a true neighborhood bar. But longevity couldn't save the onetime rough joint turned community gathering place from the pressures of a red-hot real estate market and climbing operating costs.

Customers dine at Doyle's Cafe on Sunday Oct. 20, 2019, one week before it closed. More

Its closing last month after 137 years hit regulars like a death in the family.

"That was one of the special ones. It really was," said McAuliffe, a 51-year-old Milton radio station executive, recounting the bagpipe story. "You don't see that at TGIFriday's. You really don't see it anywhere. And unfortunately, with this being gone, I don't know that you will see it anymore."

Doyle's Cafe, one of this historic city's longest-operating Irish bars, was the latest in a series of community institutions to buckle under the strain of growth, gentrification and a changing economy that long-time residents fear is eroding the city's identity and authenticity.

Like many U.S. cities, rent and housing prices have skyrocketed as young professionals turn parts of working-class neighborhoods into upscale enclaves. New condominium projects consume many street corners, attracting a new clientele with different tastes. The changes complicate the financial viability of longtime family-owned bars and restaurants.

Some say losing Doyle's was the most striking example yet of "old Boston" fading away. Neighborhood activists, under the banner "Save Doyle's Cafe," are petitioning to preserve the property and historic building as a tavern or restaurant under new owners. But its future remains unclear.

"So many places are getting sold in Boston," said Lori DeSantis, a 57-year-old photographer who frequented Doyle's for more than 30 years dating back to her college days.

Doyles Cafe, on Washington Street in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood in Boston, closed Oct. 26, 2019. More

She often took black and white photos from inside Doyle's, sometimes capturing out the window the above-ground train that was moved underground in the 1980s.

"You know, in Ireland there's so many neighborhood pubs, and it's like a family thing to go," she said. "In Boston, there's only so many left. It won't feel like Jamaica Plain without Doyle's."