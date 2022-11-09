Iconic Brazilian singer Gal Costa dies at 77

DAVID BILLER
·1 min read

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Singer Gal Costa, an icon in the Tropicalia and Brazilian popular music movements who enjoyed a nearly six-decade career, died on Wednesday. She was 77.

Her death was confirmed by a press representative, who provided no further information.

The soprano with wild curls of dark hair was best known for lending her unique voice to compositions such as Ary Barroso’s “Aquarela do Brasil” (Watercolor of Brazil), Tom Jobim’s “Dindi,” Jorge Ben Jor’s “Que Pena” (What a Shame) and Caetano Veloso’s “Baby.”

“Gal Costa was among the world’s best singers, among our principal artists to carry the name and sounds of Brazil to the whole planet,” President-elect Luiz Inácio da Silva wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of him hugging her. “Her talent, technique and courage enriched and renewed our culture, cradled and marked the lives of millions of Brazilians.”

Costa was born Maria da Graça Penna Burgos in the northeastern state of Bahia and came onto the scene alongside future legends Veloso, Gilberto Gil, and Maria Bethânia.

All were already successful solo artists when they formed the band Doces Bárbaros. Their joint side project became an important counterculture reference during Brazil’s two-decade military dictatorship, inspiring a record, tour and documentary.

In 2011, Costa was awarded a Latin Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

She remained an active performer until nearly the end, having recently suspended shows to undergo a surgery on one of her nostrils. Her next concert had been scheduled for Dec. 17, in Sao Paulo.

Recommended Stories

  • Gal Costa, influential Brazilian singer, dies aged 77

    The singer, who was a main part of the Tropicália movement, had recently canceled an appearance at a music festival after surgery

  • Florida constitutional amendments: Votes fall short for property tax cuts

    A majority of Florida voters appeared to support three amendments to the state constitution, but early election results showed all three still below the 60% threshold needed for the changes to be approved.

  • Masked suspect points gun at Walmart employees, abducting one of them, Ohio cops say

    The suspect was wearing all black clothing and a ski mask when they pulled a gun on two workers, police said.

  • Idaho Republicans, Democrats trading losses in swing legislative districts

    West Boise’s District 15 Senate race pits conservative Republican Rep. Codi Galloway against Democrat Rick Just, who was endorsed by the GOP senator currently holding that seat.

  • Most U.S. bond yields slip as attention turns to Thursday’s inflation data

    Two- through 20-year U.S. bond yields head slightly lower as investors await October's consumer-price index due on Thursday.

  • AOC says Tucker Carlson is a terrorist

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday claimed that Fox News fuels political violence in the country, singling out host Tucker Carlson.Source: The Breakfast Club

  • Torres: Some 'investigations' don't need to take so long | Opinion

    Torres: Most complicated murder trials take less time than these "investigations."

  • Republicans on track to keep control of Arizona House as Democrats' hopes for a tie fades

    At stake is the potential rise of a more conservative Legislature augmented by Trump-supporting candidates.

  • Sports Betting, Marijuana, and the Minimum Wage: Key Ballot Results

    In a handful of states, marijuana legalization was on the ballot. A pair of propositions in California cover sports betting and another would reshape the state’s tax laws to fund environmental initiatives. A few states are considering raising the minimum wage, and many others will vote on whether to restrict access to abortion.

  • Voters reject sports-betting measures as California tribes rally against non-exclusive online gambling

    California voters shut down two attempts to legalize sports betting on Tuesday, defeating a pair of propositions that would have allowed non-Native companies like FanDuel and DraftKings to set up shop in California. Voters resoundingly rejected both Proposition 26, which would have legalized in-person sports betting at largely tribally-owned casinos across the state, and Proposition 27, which would have legalized online and mobile betting. “Defeating 27 was the priority — we had to devote all our energy or resources to that, so we made the decision not to spend any money on traditional advertising for prop 26,” Fairbanks told Native News Online.

  • Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study

    The study tested a widely used mindfulness program that includes 2 1/2 hours of classes weekly and 45 minutes of daily practice at home. Participants were randomly assigned to the program or daily use of a generic drug sold under the brand name Lexapro for depression and anxiety. Study results, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, are timely.

  • Microsoft faces new EU antitrust complaint

    STORY: Microsoft faces a new antitrust complaint in Europe.The trade group CISPE - which includes Amazon as a member - asked the EU to look into the tech giant's cloud computing practices.The group alleged Microsoft's new contractual terms hurt the European cloud computing ecosystem.It accused Microsoft of restricting choice and inflating costs as customers move to the cloud.The body also said Microsoft used its dominance in productivity software to direct European customers to its Azure cloud infrastructure.It further said Microsoft's approach locked in customers both on a technical and competitive level.Microsoft said it was committed to addressing valid licensing concerns and supporting a competitive environment.It said its licensing changes gave customers and cloud providers more options for running or offering software in the cloud.The tech giant has been fined more than $1.6 billion by the Commission over the last decade for antitrust violations.

  • Rain, snow expected to taper off in California after storm

    A drenched California emerged Wednesday from a powerful storm that unleashed rain, snow and raging floodwaters, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away in a canal. The National Weather Service says showers and mountain snow will taper off throughout Wednesday in Southern California, as will gusty northerly winds. In Orange County, the Republican Party urged members to vote early amid downpours.

  • Steve McQueen's Former Malibu Beach House Is for Sale for $17 Million — See Inside!

    The home is located in the coveted gated community of Victoria Point in California and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms

  • Wisconsin nurse accused of amputating patient’s foot for display at taxidermy shop

    Mary K. Brown, 38, allegedly told other nurses she wanted to preserve and display the foot with a sign that said, “Wear your boots kids.”

  • Walmart's early Black Friday sale is live—save on KitchenAid, Apple, LG and more

    Shop Walmart's just-released Black Friday deals for epic savings on LG 4K TVs, Serta futons and more at wallet-friendly prices.

  • Tudor Dixon speaks on Election Night

    GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon spoke on Tuesday night just before midnight, addressing a crowd of supporters as FOX News called the race for Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon said there are still votes to be counted and they were going to be up all night.

  • Heidi Klum's Worm Costume Apparently Cost 'A Lot More Than Anyone Would Think'

    The supermodel's giant invertebrate get-up was, unsurprisingly, a complicated undertaking.

  • Ex-SEAL Van Orden flips Wisconsin congressional seat to GOP

    Former Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden defeated Democratic state Sen. Brad Pfaff in Tuesday's election to flip a Wisconsin congressional seat to Republicans, a boost to GOP designs on grabbing control of the House. Van Orden's victory also lands him a spot in the House less than two years after he was nearby on the day that insurrectionists violently breached the U.S. Capitol. Pfaff tried to persuade voters that Van Orden's presence in Washington should have been disqualifying.

  • Jennifer Lopez Says 'Living Out Loud' with Ben Affleck in the Beginning 'Turned Out to Really Bite Us'

    "We were so young and so in love at that time," Jennifer Lopez told Vogue of her relationship with husband Ben Affleck in the early 2000s