An iconic California amusement park is now requiring adults to chaperone visitors 17 or younger after several fights broke out recently

Knott's Berry Farm now requires that adults chaperone minors visiting the California amusement park.

The policy change comes after multiple brawls involving teens broke out there, causing the park to close early.

Knott's says guests 17 or younger found without an adult chaperone will be "subject to ejection."

An amusement park in California is now requiring that adults chaperone visitors under 17 after multiple fights broke out recently, forcing the park to close early.

Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park updated its rules this week.

"For decades, Knott's Berry Farm has been a place where families and friends come together to enjoy our one-of-a-kind park," Knott's said in the update. "Millions of guests have counted on us for their daily dose of wholesome family fun, and we're committed to keeping that promise going forward."

The policy requires that on Fridays and Saturday, all guests 17 or younger be accompanied by a chaperone 21 or older. Chaperones must stay with their party, can have no more than three minors with them and must be available by phone.

Minors found without a chaperone may be kicked out.

The policy applies to all ticket- and season pass-holders at Knott's Berry Farm and Knott's Soak City Waterpark. The policy went into effect Friday and will remain until further notice.

The change follows a weekend of fights involving multiple teenagers at Knott's, leading the park to close several hours early.

"On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers," Knott's said at the time. "This behavior did not align with our park's values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott's Berry Farm."

