Iconic Collinsville Drive-In could be in the path of planned PPL power line expansion

An iconic drive-in along Route 74 in southern York County could be in the path of a proposed upgrade to an existing power transmission line in a few years.

The Collinsville Drive-In, a popular spot for sandwiches and ice cream, posted on Facebook that its building could be condemned for the project, saying the owners were not aware of that until a power company representative knocked on their door earlier this week.

The iconic Collinsville Drive-In on Route 74 in Chanceford Township could be affected by PPL's plans to construct a taller 500-kilovolt powerline to replace the existing line shown in this Google street view screenshot.

"Is the community aware of this? What steps are being taken to fight for our properties, livelihood and small town?!," the post states.

PPL Electric plans to upgrade the existing 230-kilovolt transmission line to 500 kilovolts from the state line to the Otter Creek Substation area. It also intends to install a new switchyard, which houses the electrical infrastructure, in Chanceford Township, according to the company.

The roughly $116 million project is intended to provide additional capacity to the electric grid and ensure reliability for customers in the future, the company says.

This map shows the path of PPL's proposed Collinsville 500-kilovolt powerline project.

What's planned with the transmission line?

PPL Electric plans to rebuild the transmission line along the existing path with new poles that would be about 30 feet taller, according to a FAQ sheet. It will carry both the 230-kilovolt and the 500-kilovolt circuits.

The transmission line runs through Chanceford, Hopewell and East Hopewell townships.

The site for the new switchyard in Chanceford Township has yet to be determined, PPL said.

Work could begin in two years with the intent for the rebuilt transmission line to be in service by 2027.

Will property be taken for the project? Will eminent domain be used?

The company intends to expand the existing right-of-way by 25 feet on the western side of the existing route, the FAQ states. It would provide a total width of 175 feet.

PPL Electric will need to purchase easements from property owners for the project, and it hopes to reach amicable settlements with them, the FAQ states. However, it will seek authorization with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to use eminent domain if needed.

If eminent domain is used, "PPL Electric pays the estimated just compensation as determined by a certified appraiser's fair market value analysis report," the FAQ states.

The company held an informational open house last month in Chanceford Township. It's not clear how many attended.

A spokesperson for PPL Electric could not be reached immediately for comment.

The drive-in is closed for the winter, and no one with the business could be reached for comment.

