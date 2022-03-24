Iconic Florida Keys lighthouse saved by locals
Islamorada's nearly 150-year-old Alligator Reef Lighthouse has new owners. Manuel Bojorquez reports on how a local group saved the aging icon in the Florida Keys.
Islamorada's nearly 150-year-old Alligator Reef Lighthouse has new owners. Manuel Bojorquez reports on how a local group saved the aging icon in the Florida Keys.
Denis Balibouse/ReutersFour people are dead after a group of five reportedly jumped in unison from a seventh-floor apartment balcony around 7 a.m. Thursday in the Swiss resort town of Montreux on the banks of Lake Geneva, Switzerland.Vaud police spokesman Alexandre Bisenz said the group seems to “have visibly thrown themselves into the void from an apartment” landing hard on the pavement below, where they were found by passersby. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. A survivor is said
Thomas was transported from Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa to a local hospital around 5 p.m. local time on Tuesday, where she was pronounced dead, a spokesperson for the area’s police department told Fox News Digital.
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to Instagram and posted a completely nude mirror selfie.
"She's had nothing to do with the Kavanaugh hearings," Durbin told Graham after he asked Ketanji Brown Jackson about Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation.
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are two of the most notable people in the world that have yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Both stars have received much criticism from those who support the ...
The radio icon slams the "absolutely absurd" flaw in the system that allowed Trump to become president in the first place.
The Duchess of Cambridge honored her host country with her style
Former heavyweight Mike Tyson almost put them paws on a man who pulled a gun on him. TMZ reports the champ took a night off […]
GettyBritain’s latest round of sanctions against Russia has gone above and beyond simple financial punishment, airing a bit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s dirty laundry in the process.In its list of the 65 new individuals and organizations targeted for “aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the British Foreign Office appears to have made a point to call out Lavrov’s “secret family” in London, with its inclusion of Polina Kovalev, whom it describes as his stepdaughter.Kovalev’s inclu
"Bling bling it’s me."View Entire Post ›
Kelly Ripa revealed why she was away from the ABC daytime talk show 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' for three weeks. Kelly prerecorded episodes before she left so she could spend time with her family.
Trump withdrew his support for Brooks' Senate run this week, as the congressman struggles to keep his campaign afloat.
President Biden has asked Republican Senate candidates Herschel Walker and Mehmet Oz to quit their positions on a presidential council or be removed. In a post on Wednesday, Oz, who is a candidate in Pennsylvania, said the administration sent him a letter requesting he resign from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition.A letter from the administration was shown in a video Oz released on the situation. The letter states Oz...
The head of Russia’s Ministry of Defense Sergei Shoigu reportedly disappeared and hasn't made public appearances in 12 days as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues a witch hunt of his inner circle as the invasion of Ukraine continues.
People couldn't believe the extremist Republican's tweet was real.
The far-right Georgia Republican's admission is put on loop in progressive PAC MeidasTouch's spot.
Police say the woman was with her boyfriend and three small children early Wednesday morning when the ex-boyfriend shattered windows, entered, then exited when she showed a handgun. He allegedly returned with a gun of his own and pointed it at the other man’s head.
Dershowitz had previously praised Cruz — whom he taught at Harvard — saying he'd made "brilliant arguments."
NYPDThe Queens resident believed to have killed a beloved singing coach on the sidewalk earlier this month called the woman a “bitch” before fatally shoving her, prosecutors said Tuesday.Lauren Pazienza then allegedly lingered in the neighborhood to watch as emergency services arrived to help Barbara Maier Gustern, 87. Gustern was transported to a hospital and died of severe head trauma five days later, according to the New York Police Department. She did not regain consciousness.Pazienza and Gu
Two parents have been charged with manslaughter after allegedly allowing their daughter to become morbidly obese.