Iconic Gaza bookstore reopens, months after Israeli strike

·2 min read

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — An iconic Gaza bookstore destroyed in an Israeli airstrike last year reopened on Thursday, lifting the spirits of its ecstatic owner and a large crowd of well-wishers celebrating the moment.

The five-story building that housed Samir Mansour’s bookstore on its ground floor was reduced to rubble during the 11-day war between Israel and the Palestinian territory’s Hamas rulers in May. The 100,000 books at the shop became piles of torn papers mired in ash and dust.

“I was devastated when the shop was destroyed and our friends and loved ones have boosted my morale. But today I was born again, today is a new birthday for me," he said.

Opened in 2000 on a busy Gaza City block near three universities, Mansour’s bookstore was popular with students and general readers alike. What made it special was that Mansour could acquire any book on demand if it was unavailable in Gaza's few libraries.

Gaza has been under a tight Israel-Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized control in 2007, and importing specialized goods can be especially challenging.

With the help of generous donations, the store reopened in a nearby building, this time with more space and a larger, diverse inventory.

Mansour says donations came mostly from British activists who launched worldwide fundraising campaigns and secured a book collection larger than the one that was destroyed.

“Our British brothers and people have compensated us with 150,000 books,” Mansour said.

Beams from spotlights in the ceiling gave a glossy look to the books that stood on premium wood shelving. The three-story bookstore showcases children’s books, novels by local, Arab, and international authors, and business and programming guides, among other entries. In total, the new store has a collection of 400,000 books.

“Destruction didn't hurt us. Instead, it made us strong," Mansour said as dozens of people crowded the entrance of the store during the opening ceremony.

For Yara Eid, who was born the same year the store opened, the bookstore has provided a glimpse of life beyond Gaza. The blockade makes it extremely difficult for Gazans to travel abroad.

“Samir Mansour Bookstore means a lot to me,” said Eid, who said she plans to study for a master's degree in Britain. “Without this bookstore, I would not have known life outside Gaza because we are under a blockade.

“As a child,” she added, "my imagination was built from these books, which gave me hope that there is another life, not only wars and bloodshed.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jewish, Muslim stand-up comedians to share a stage in 'Comedy for Peace' event in Milwaukee

    The project's founder said he hopes to bring people of different faiths together for laughs, not politics.

  • What the arrest of ex-Honduran President Hernández says about U.S.-Latin America relations

    The dramatic arrest and likely extradition of former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is a stunning fall from grace for a leader once embraced by American authorities desperate to stem migration to the U.S. Driving the news: The U.S. government says Hernández led a “violent, state-sponsored drug trafficking conspiracy” with co-opted armed forces, police, Congress members and mayors. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeUnlik

  • A look at high-profile killings by US police

    Eric Garner, a 43-year-old Black man, died in July 2014 in New York City after a white officer placed him in a chokehold when he refused to be handcuffed for allegedly selling loose, untaxed cigarettes. A Staten Island grand jury declined to indict Officer Daniel Pantaleo. The Justice Department declined to file civil rights charges.

  • Reckitt Says Margin to Grow Even as Costs Surge: The London Rush

    (Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapReckitt Benckiser Group Plc: The maker of Cillit Bang faced a rise of about 11% in its co

  • Iran Visits Old Korean Oil Buyers With Nuke Talks in Balance

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran appears to be taking steps for its official return to the international oil market after more than three years. Most Read from BloombergBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapOfficials from state-owned National Iranian

  • Grinding Diplomacy Shifts to Munich, Oil Volatile: Iran Snapshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Here is a snapshot of what’s happening with Iran, its nuclear talks and energy markets.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpBiden Sees ‘Very High’ Probability of Invasion: Ukraine UpdateMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletNew York’s Adams Tells CEOs to End Work-From-Home PoliciesStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapLatest developmentsDiplomacy to restore Iran’s nuclear deal with world po

  • ‘The Old Man’: Jeff Bridges Drama Back In Production & Slated For Premiere At FX

    The Jeff Bridges drama The Old Man is back in production and set to premiere this summer via FX and the next day on Hulu. Production was delayed while Bridges was undergoing cancer treatment for lymphoma. The veteran actor announced he was in remission in September. The Old Man heralds Bridges’ return to series television […]

  • Pesky snow and strong winds expected for parts of Alberta

    Snowfall will continue in parts of Alberta into Wednesday, possibly leading to tricky travel, but a surge of warmth will springboard temperatures into the double digits in southern areas for Thursday.

  • High winds, heavy rains head to Germany; schools to shut

    Schools will be shut in Germany's most populous state Thursday following storm warnings for part of the country. The education minister for North Rhine-Westphalia said Wednesday that students should stay home to avoid being caught “in the eye of the storm.” Yvonne Gebauer urged parents to also keep young children in day care at home Thursday, if possible.

  • Study: Oil giants' green rhetoric outweighs action

    Oil majors are talking the talk on climate change far more than they're walking the walk, a peer-reviewed study concludes.Driving the news: The paper in PLOS One examines Exxon, Shell, Chevron and BP in 2009-2020 on the basis of three broad categories.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThey are the use of climate and clean energy-related language in annual reports; pledges and actions in their business strategies; and investments i

  • Heavy rain, winds and a big change in temps: What to expect with today's storm moving through Cincinnati

    The National Weather Service issued a flood watch in effect until 1 a.m. Friday for portions of Indiana, Northern Kentucky and Ohio.

  • Vast majority in Southeast Asia see China topping US as economic power

    A vast majority of Southeast Asians see China as topping the U.S. as an economic power, a ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute survey found. The survey showed 76.7 percent of Southeast Asians believe China is the most influential economic power, with the U.S. a distant second at 9.8 percent. The survey said although the U.S. number is low, it is a significant improvement from last year, when it was at 6.6 percent. The improvement was seen across ASEAN...

  • China's Qi quint-twists to gold in Olympic men's aerials

    Qi Guangpu of China finally flipped his way onto an Olympic podium in men's aerials, winning a gold medal Wednesday after near misses in Sochi and Pyeongchang. Qi cleanly landed a quintuple-twisting triple back flip in the medal round, when five of his six competitors tried the same trick and only he did it clean. Qi earned 129 points, easily beating defending champion Oleksandr Abramenko of Ukraine, who scored 116.5.

  • Airbus hopes for amicable solution in deadlocked Qatar dispute

    PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus hopes to reach an amicable solution in a row with Qatar Airways over damage to the surface of A350 passenger jets, Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said on Thursday. The companies have been locked in a months-long dispute over paint erosion and deterioration to anti-lightning protection on the long-haul jets, which Airbus has acknowledged need attention while insisting the problems do not put safety at risk. Qatar Airways has sued Airbus for more than $600 million andis refusing to take delivery of further A350s until itsregulator receives formal analysis of the problem.

  • Japan's Kirin to sell China joint venture to investment fund

    Kirin is selling its China soft drinks joint venture to an investment fund, the Japanese beer and beverage maker said Wednesday. The move comes shortly after Kirin decided to pull out of a joint venture brewery in Myanmar. The sale to Plateau Consumer, a Chinese fund, for 115 billion yen ($994 million) covers Kirin’s entire 40% stake in China Resources Kirin Beverages, Tokyo-based Kirin said in a statement.

  • Data shows many redlining patterns in Chicago still persist

    It's no secret that Chicago is historically one of the most segregated cities in the country. A new report shows that not much has changed. Why it matters: Data from FiveThirtyEight and ABC News shows that Black residents are still living in the same neighborhoods deemed "hazardous" by the redlining mapmakers of the 1930s. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: In 1939, a group called the Home Owners' Loan Corporation created maps that classified neig

  • Rams in solid salary cap shape to make a run at a repeat in 2022

    At first blush, the Rams would appear to be heading into the 2022 season in rough salary cap shape, with current contracts that put them over the 2022 cap before they sign a single free agent. But in reality, the Rams can easily get under the cap for the upcoming season, without cutting anyone. The [more]

  • U.S., allies ready to retaliate for Russian cyberattacks, say officials

    The United States and its allies are prepared to respond to Russian cyberattacks amid escalating tensions over Ukraine, with the scope of retaliatory actions or sanctions depending on the severity of the hacks, U.S. and European officials said on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden, speaking hours after Ukraine reported its defense ministry and two banks had been hacked, told reporters that Washington was coordinating closely with NATO allies and other partners to expand defenses against threats in cyberspace. The attacks, believed by Western security experts to have been carried out by Russia, were not unexpected, U.S. and European officials said, requesting anonymity.

  • Beijing Olympic organisers hit out at Xinjiang 'lies'

    Beijing Olympics organisers hit out at "lies" about Xinjiang on Thursday and reiterated the Chinese government's stance on Taiwan, while also railing against "politicising" the Games.

  • Josh Hawley: 'It Is Not A Pro-Riot Mug'

    The Missouri Republican said he only saluted the peaceful protesters, and the others should go to jail.