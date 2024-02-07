‘Iconic Hamptons estate’ obliterates auction record. See it — and how much it went for

An “iconic Hamptons estate” that was the object of much wanted attention — not to mention the endgame for seven bidders — has sold at auction for a jaw-dropping amount and wound up shattering a record.

“La Dune,” as it’s called, managed to yank in a startling $88.48 million during a live auction held by Sotheby’s New York on Jan. 25, a news release reported. It is the most valuable property ever auctioned live at Sotheby’s.

“Once the most expensive listing ever in the Southampton area of Long Island, New York and encompassing two remarkable residences on over four acres, 366 and 376 Gin Lane was offered individually and collectively via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions in partnership with Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty, Tim Davis of The Corcoran Group, and Cody Vichinsky, President and Founding Partner of Bespoke Real Estate,” the release said.

The dramatic property, which was designed by architect Stanford White, went to one lucky bidder. The primary house is 11,000 square feet and has 10 bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Both homes have beach access and boast spectacular water views. The second residence was built by French architect Francois Cartroux.

“The remarkable final sale price for ‘La Dune’ reflects its stunning design, exclusive address, and historic pedigree,” founder and CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Chad Roffers said in the release.

