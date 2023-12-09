Iconic holiday light shows and other festive events hit the Hudson Valley

The most wonderful time of the year has begun in the Lower Hudson Valley. From light shows to holiday markets, here are some local events that will get you in the holiday spirit.

What's happening in the Hudson Valley this winter?

Historic Hudson Valley will host A Victorian Christmas Celebration at Washington Irving's Sunnyside estate in Sleepy Hollow on Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature holiday activities that'll transport you to the 19th century, like making crafts such as paper cones and ornaments, drinking wassail and hot chocolate and sampling tasty treats from the time period. Historian Pamela McColl will be signing copies of her book, "Twas the Night: The Art and History of the Classic Christmas Poem" and will show a presentation on the famous poem at the event for its 200th anniversary. 3 W. Sunnyside Ln., Irvington.

Westchester's Winter Wonderland drive-thru holiday light extravaganza opens at Kensico Dam Nov. 24, 2023 in Valhalla.

Westchester's Winter Wonderland Drive-Through Holiday Light Extravaganza at the Kensico Dam Plaza has been open since Nov. 24. It will run Mondays through Thursdays with time slots from 5:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. and weekends starting at 4 p.m. until Dec. 31. Drive through 1.2 miles of twinkling light sculptures through Rudolph's Runway to the North Pole and meet some winter friends like Snowball the Elf along the way. Attendees cannot leave their vehicle unattended during the drive-through. Tickets are $35 per vehicle. 1 Bronx River Parkway Rd., Valhalla.

Storyteller Jonathan Kruk will perform an adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" at the historic Old Dutch Church in Sleepy Hollow Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 17 at 2:30 p.m., 3:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $47 for adults and $42 for children. 430 Broadway, Sleepy Hollow.

Philipsburg Manor will be hosting a holiday boutique Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Dec. 17. Historic Hudson Valley will also be hosting special events at the boutique like the holiday tea party on Dec. 9 from noon to 3 p.m. and cake pop decorating on Dec. 16 from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets for the tea party are $20 and $35 for the cake pop decorating class. 381 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow.

The trains have arrived at Ladson Park and Arboretum for the annual Holidays on the Hill Annual Train Show, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 31. The whole family can enjoy the winter wonderland-scape and see train models on 12 multi-level tracks that run through picturesque holiday scenes. Kids can also visit Santa at his cottage in the conservatory and drop off their letters to the Elf Post Office. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for children ages 2 to 12 and free for children under 2. 2610 Route 35, Katonah.

Harrison Kloehn, 7 1/2, from Valhalla gets up close and personal with a 5-month old Brown Swiss calf at the Alfred B. Delbello Muscoot Farm Park in Somers, as Jonathon Benjamin, the curator prepares the animals for the winter months, Dec. 29, 2018.

Muscoot Farms in Katonah welcomes visitors to their Holiday Lights on the Farm event, which is held Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. People can view the farm animals inside decorated barns while listening to a holiday story and participating in activities through the farm. Admission is $6. Register at their website for tickets. 51 Rt. 100, Katonah.

The Yonkers Downtown/Waterfront Business Improvement District is hosting its third annual Winter Market on Saturday, Dec. 16 from noon to 5 p.m. There will be a free ice skating rink, live music, a snow globe photo op and over 20 local vendors. The indoor activities will be at Sawyer Place and the outdoor activities will be in Van Der Donck Park. 25 Warburton Ave., Yonkers.

See an event missing? Email arivera@lohud.com and it will be added to the list.

