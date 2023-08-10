Iconic Lahaina banyan tree threatened by fires: What we know about Maui's historic landmark

Wildfires raging on Hawaii's Maui island threatened its iconic banyan tree, a historic landmark that has been an attraction on the island for more than a century.

The banyan tree in Lahaina has been scorched but still stands, according to the Honolulu Civil Beat. Damage to its trunk and limbs has been reported, along with serious damage to the surrounding Banyan Court Park.

The tree is one of many structures damaged in the fires, which have been ravaging Maui since Tuesday, displacing hundreds and killing at least 36. The fires have scorched thousands of acres of land and damaged or destroyed major structures of significance across the island.

This combination of pictures created on August 09, 2023 shows an overview of Banyan court in Lahaina, Hawaii. The photo on the left was taken June 25, 2023 before wildfires dealt widespread damage in the area. The photo on the right was taken August 9, 2023, after fires had passed through. At least 36 people have been killed in a wildfire that has razed the Hawaiian town of Lahaina, officials said on August 9, 2023 with desperate residents jumping into the ocean in a bid to escape the fast-moving flames.

While officials are still assessing damage, they have reported the damage or destruction of hundreds of structures, including homes, business and historic landmarks, like a 200-year-old church in Lahaina Town.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but a recent drought and high winds from Hurricane Dora exacerbated the spreading flames. Experts suspect that human development on the island is at least partially responsible for the rising rate of wildfires, which have quadrupled in recent decades.

Here's what to know about Lahaina's iconic banyan tree as officials around the island continue to assess damage and recovery efforts begin.

Huge Banyan tree in downtown Lahaina on Maui in Hawaii, Jan. 6, 2016.

Live updates: 36 dead, thousands flee as Hawaii wildfires rage in Maui

What is the Lahaina banyan tree?

Among the Maui landmarks threatened by fire is the largest banyan tree in the U.S, which was planted in 1873 after being imported from India to honor the 50th anniversary of the first protestant missionaries to arrive in the area.

The tree, which turned 150 years old in April, spans 1.94 acres in length and stands more than 60 feet tall. Its 16 trunks total a quarter mile in circumference, making it not only the largest in the U.S. but one of the largest in the world, according to the official Lahaina website.

Also home to hundreds of mynah birds, the tree is known as “the heartbeat of Lahaina Town" and sits in Lahaina Banyan Court Park, which was impacted by the fires.

Story continues

Will the Lahaina banyan tree survive?

While it is not yet known for sure if the tree will be able to recover, past efforts to restore the tree’s health have been successful, including the installation of an irrigation system by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation in 2000.

How to help Maui victims: Death toll is climbing: How to help victims in the Maui wildfires in Hawaii

Where is Lahaina?

Maui's Lahaina Town, once the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, is revered for its religious and cultural significance.

Lahaina, which has a population of around 13,000, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, has been inhabited for over 1,000 years and played a significant role in Hawaiian history, serving as the seat of important royal and religious happenings.

An aerial view shows the historic Banyan Tree along with destroyed homes, boats, and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina town in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 10, 2023. At least 36 people have died after a fast-moving wildfire turned Lahaina to ashes, officials said August 9, as visitors asked to leave the island of Maui found themselves stranded at the airport. The fires began burning early August 8, scorching thousands of acres and putting homes, businesses and 35,000 lives at risk on Maui, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

How to help pets in Maui wildfires: Maui Humane Society asking for emergency donations, fosters during wildfires: How to help

Home to cemeteries that house the final resting place of royalty, Maui’s main downtown area which traces its roots to the 1700s, and the now-burned-down 200-year old Waiola Church, which was the birthplace of Christianity in Hawaii in the early 1800s, devastation brought to the town by the fires is not only structural, but deeply cultural.

Entire blocks in the town have been razed by the flames. While the full extent of the damage is still unknown, previous reporting by USA TODAY heard accounts from locals saying the town has been “burned down to ashes.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is the Lahaina banyan tree OK? Maui fires threaten island landmark