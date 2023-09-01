Iconic landmark Kentucky Castle sold to to former bourbon maker for $19 million

A Central Kentucky landmark is changing hands again: The Kentucky Castle in Woodford County, just across the Fayette County line, has been sold to a former bourbon maker.

According to Woodford County PVA John Paul Coyle, on Aug. 28, Castle Ventures LLC’s Matthew Dawson sold the 53-acre property for $19 million to TKC Hospitality Group, which is headed by Wes Henderson.

Henderson was co-founder of Angel’s Envy. The premium whiskey brand, which is made in Louisville, was sold to Bacardi for a reported $150 million in 2015.

Henderson, who is listed as president of TKC Hospitality, declined to talk yet on specific plans for the iconic property which is a hotel, restaurant and wedding venue on the corner of US 60/Versailles Road and Pisgah Pike.

Kentucky Castle’s new owner talks future

“Like everyone else in the world, the Partners at TKC Hospitality have always loved the Kentucky Castle,” TKC Hospitality said in a statement. “As Kentucky natives, TKC has always been a part of our lives as an iconic local landmark, and we are thrilled to be part of the next chapter, building upon the world class experience created by our predecessors.

“Looking to the future, we will be collaborating with our neighbors in Pisgah, local businesses, schools, and the entire community, to maintain and grow the deep roots and legacy of this historic destination. The existing TKC team will continue in their roles to provide the same high standards of excellence to each guest and visitor.”

History of the Kentucky Castle

Visitors to Central Kentucky have long marveled at the storybook property, which has turrets and crenelated walls and at times have been in ruins.

It was built by Rex Martin Sr., who began building it in 1969 after he was inspired by a trip to Europe. But the original building was never finished and in 1975 the Martins divorced and the property was abandoned.

The castle in Woodford County under construction in 1972. Sitting on the 50-acre property east of Versailles near the Fayette County line on U.S. 60, it has been a Central Kentucky icon for years. At the time of this picture, the inner building was still under construction, the foundation for the pool was poured and the four turrets had yet to be roofed.

The landmark castle on Versailles Rd. just outside of Lexington in Woodford County on fire, May 10, 2004. Lexington contractor Rex Martin Sr. started building the castle in 1969. But it was never finished and sat empty for more than 30 years. Tom Post spent millions of dollars and several years rebuilding the landmark into a bed and breakfast. Improvements started by Post were nearly complete when the fire destroyed the building. The state fire marshal’s office concluded there was “a high probability” that an arsonist set the fire, but nobody was ever charged.

In 2004, a fired caused major damage but owner Tom Post, who bought it in 2003 after Martin’s death, rebuilt the castle in sections and opened CastlePost in 2008 with 10 luxury state rooms, six luxury apartments in the turrets, a grand ballroom and much more.

In July 2017, a group of investors headed by Dawson, a University of Kentucky emergency room physician at the time, bought the property then known as CastlePost for $8.7 million. It has been extensively renovated and reopened as a restaurant, hotel and event venue.

Dawson is also co-founder and CEO of Wild Heath, which started as a “precision medicine service providing personalized, genetics-based care.” During the COVID pandemic, Wild Health became a major provider of testing and vaccination services for the commonwealth, winning a $57 million contract.

The Kentucky Castle offers five different venue spaces and offers in-house staff, catering and bar services in Versailles. It also has 18 guest accommodations, a restaurant and spa.