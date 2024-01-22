Iconic Lexington restaurant building to be demolished after auction. Here’s why.
A one-of-a-kind Lexington landmark that opened with a big splash in 2013 may be coming down with a big crash.
The former Coba Cocina restaurant building at 2041 Richmond Rd. next to Idle Hour shopping center is being auctioned off in pieces and apparently will be demolished after the salvageable parts are removed.
Sign up for our LexGo Eat & Drink newsletters
The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox for free. See what's happening in the world of bourbon, including buying, tasting tips and more on Tuesday. Stick around for the biggest restaurant news in Central Kentucky on Thursday. Sign up here.
The building has been empty since 2019. Auctions of the buildings contents began in December after the building was cited for code enforcement problems.
Lee Steele, director of code enforcement for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, said in October the city received a complaint about the building and an inspection found a second-story balcony had detached from the building itself.
Steele said Greer Companies, the property owners, were notified and roped off the area to temporarily secure it. He said Greer Companies indicated they planned to demolish the building but no permit has been requested yet.
Lee Greer, president of Greer Companies, said in an email that the building had not been condemned but “they have cited a few things and we addressed (them) including putting a safety fence below the balcony. We have no plans yet but we are working on what to do next.”
Gordy Hoagland, who is with Greer Companies, said they have been getting bids for the demo work.
For now, the building is under a general repair notice from the city, which has given the Greer Companies until mid-February to act.
Coba Cocina opened with jellyfish tank, chandeliers
The colorful restaurant was built in 2012 and opened in early 2013 with an 18-foot-tall tank with more than 300 jellyfish as the centerpiece of the golden domed dining room. The restaurant cost more than $4.5 million to build.
The 400-seat restaurant and bar, which also had a confectionery and an ice cream spot inside with a separate entrance, was the brainchild of Greer, who hoped the glamorous Latin-inspired restaurant with its Italian blown-glass chandeliers would wow Lexingtonians.
And it did, for a time. In 2014, chef Jonathan Lundy came in and began serving a menu of upscale Latin food.
Coba Cocina closed after three years, then another closure
But the restaurant closed in 2016. In 2018, a Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse opened there but it closed after less than a year.
Now, the kitchen equipment, the dining room fixtures and more have been or will be auctioned off by Gooch Auction Group.
Nicholasville restaurant owner Landon Marsh, who purchased booths, tables and chairs from the auction, said that everything from windows, doors and even the glass stairs is or will be in an upcoming auction.
So sad a Lexington staple is coming down due to the lack of quality work from the builder. When choosing your next contractor CALL REFERENCES and DO RESEARCH...
Posted by Landon Marsh on Sunday, January 21, 2024
Downtown Lexington restaurant known for fine dining is making a major menu shift