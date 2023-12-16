Iconic ranch with connections to the Grateful Dead sells in Wyoming. Take a look

Bar Cross Ranch, a wild and iconic estate that sits on over 35,000 acres has flown off the real estate market in Cora, Wyoming, after being listed for $32 million.

“The Bar Cross is one of Wyoming’s historic reputation ranches offering the highly sought-after combination of a robust and productive cattle operation, world-class fishing and hunting, and direct ‘out the gate’ access to millions of acres in the adjacent Bridger Teton National Forest and Bridger Wilderness,” the listing on Hall And Hall describes.

Features on the property include:

Renovated primary house with four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Bunkhouse

Ranch manager’s home

Foreman’s house

Two barns

Large and small shops

Outbuildings

“Virtually every important building on the ranch as well as the livestock infrastructure — such as fences, water development, and working corrals — has been built or renovated in the last five years to an exacting standard,” the listing notes.

According to a news release, the ranch was inherited by John Perry Barlow, a lyricist who wrote for the Grateful Dead. Barlow along with founding Dead member Bob Weir would pen music at Bar Cross in the 1970s. Barlow was also a noted political activist. He had a strong connection with the Kennedy family since John F. Kennedy Jr. once spent a summer at the ranch at the request of his mother, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, publicists said.

Barlow died in 2018.

The Wyoming ranch south of Jackson Hole sold for $32 million.

Cora is about 75 miles southeast of Jackson Hole.

Breathtaking mansion listed in Georgia emits luminous vibes inside. Take a peek

Estate ‘inspired by Norse mythology’ breaks a California record after sale. See it