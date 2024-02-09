Iconic red rock desert in Utah national park turns into winter wonderland, video shows

A stunning video shows how the iconic red rock desert of Bryce Canyon National Park transformed into a winter wonderland after a snowstorm.

A snowplow clears the deep snow from a trail in the park just before the camera pans over to the park’s renowned desert vistas — which are almost completely covered in a heavy blanket of white, the video shows. The park posted the video to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 7.





“Alright, who wished for snow?” the park said on Instagram. “The park received 15.5 inches of new snow over the last 24 hours, bringing our total groundcover to 20 inches. I think we can safely say your wish has been granted.”

And that’s “a good thing,” park officials said.

“With its near-record snowpack, last year’s winter was one of the best in the state’s history, but up until now, this year’s snowfall has delivered less than half of last year’s totals,” officials said. “After yesterday’s storm, and with more snow in the forecast through Saturday, we think the weather might be trying to play catch up.”

And while the park looks rather inaccessible in the video, it’s still open for recreation. Visitors just might have to ditch their cars in favor of snowshoes or skis.

Roads leading to the Paria viewpoint and Fairyland Point are closed to cars, “and make great places for cross-country skiing and (snowshoeing),” officials said.

For those who do drive, officials recommend driving slowly and being extra careful on the slick roads. Tire chains aren’t required in the park, and all park visitors should remember “things can change quickly,” officials said.

