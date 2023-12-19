Iconic Sacramento architect outdid himself with this ‘gem’ for sale for $1.275M. See it

A Sacramento County mid-century modern home on the market for $1.275 million is centered around an entryway featuring an amazing atrium with an 8-foot waterfall visible from the kitchen, dining area and living room through expansive walls of glass.

“Its unique entrance through the central atrium is nothing like I’ve seen before,” real estate agent and mid-century modern expert Gaby Moreira of Mod Real Estate said. “It pours so much natural light into the home and can be seen from most of the rooms — such a remarkable way to enter your home or greet guests. A very thoughtfully designed layout that just works even in modern times.”

Real estate professionals are calling the Fair Oaks residence built by iconic Sacramento architect Carter Sparks a masterpiece of mid-century design.

The seller is Matt Jones, a real estate investor and owner of Uncommon Projects, a home-renovation company. Jones is also the listing agent through Coldwell Banker.

Jones meticulously restored the home at 8148 Shangrila Lane, built in 1975, with a focus on preserving as many period details and as much original craftsmanship as possible.

The house showcases many features loved by mid-century enthusiasts, such as extensive use of glass windows; tall, 15-foot ceilings; a pair of eye-catching two-sided fireplaces with restored concrete bricks and tile; and a sunken living room with the original 20-foot built-in sofa intact.

“This property has been remodeled throughout with a highly custom feel, and one of the most interesting aspects to me is the floor-to-ceiling windows that span the entire rear of the property,” Sacramento housing expert and appraiser Ryan Lundquist said. “It almost reminds me of a large version of a playhouse where you can see all the rooms when standing back. This property checks all the boxes for a custom mid-century modern home, and it’s going to be viral eye-candy on Instagram reels.”

Jones has masterfully curated the home. Pieces from the mid-century era were added, including Herman Miller furniture and bubble fixtures.

Also, the original Mahogany millwork and cabinetry have been restored.

The primary bedroom flows into a sunny patio. The ensuite bathroom is remarkable with a sunken Roman shower that has a slider on one side that opens directly onto a sundeck.

“Many features of this home are timeless such as the built-in sofa, the slatted wood wall and the stacked brick fireplace, just to name a few, Moreira said. “The house feels very private from the front, but then it (has) floor-to-ceiling glass in the back. One of my favorite parts about the mid-century modern architecture is how discreet it looks from the street.

“This is definitely a special one from Carter Sparks — different from all the other ones he’s done before,” she added. “I wish they made more homes like this, it’s truly an architectural gem in Sacramento.”

Called the Sleeper House after its first owners, Douglas and Helen Sleeper, the home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and spans 2,800 square feet on a .39-acre lot. The backyard features a wrap around deck and lush landscaping.

Architect Carter Sparks’ career extended into the 1990s. Teaming up with builders Bill and Jim Streng, he designed nearly 4,000 private homes and civic and commercial buildings in the greater Sacramento area. The use of natural lighting and finishes are a trademark of his work.

When asked who might be the ideal buyer for the residence, Jones said:

“We would love to sell to somebody that will just cherish it, first and foremost, (and) not only that, but preserve it — you know, somebody who’s not going to paint the brick fireplaces— just really honor the (Carter Sparks-Streng Brothers) tradition like we have, and is going to love it and make it their forever home.”

The asking price for the Shangrila Lane home is on the high end of the market for Fair Oaks, a community 15 miles northeast of Sacramento, Lundquist said. Three active listings are seeking $1.6 million or more.

Nearly 8% of sales in Fair Oaks in 2023 have topped the $1 million mark. More than 22% of current Fair Oaks listings sit above that price point. The highest sale ever in Fair Oaks was a property purchased in 2018 by Gov. Gavin Newsom for $3.7 million.

Because there aren’t many sales in Fair Oaks — where an eclectic supply of homes of various ages, lot sizes, design and square footage are found — the median housing price can change a lot from month to month, Lundquist said. From September to December, the median sales price was $599,000, with an average sales price of about $648,000.

The Carter Sparks-designed mid-century modern home in Fair Oaks, California, has floor-to-ceiling windows looking in from the backyard.

The atrium leads to the front door of the California modern home for sale in Fair Oaks.