Iconic trails closed, person missing after flash flooding at Zion National Park

Authorities at Zion National Park are searching for a person who went missing after flash flooding Friday, the park said Saturday morning.

Iconic sections of the park have been closed, including The Narrows — an imposing gorge carved by the Virgin River that has rock walls a thousand feet tall.

Search and rescue teams from Washington County, Utah are assisting, local outlets reported.

Zion National Park is located about 20 miles north of the Utah-Arizona border and is known for its narrow canyons and massive sandstone cliffs.

Flash flooding has been a persistent problem in the park.

The Narrows and Riverside Walk remain closed. Following a flash flood on Friday, August 19, the Zion Search and Rescue Team is continuing to search for a missing person. — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) August 20, 2022

The Narrows is a specific hiking route that includes long periods of walking through water. Zion National Park closes The Narrows when the water currents in that part of the park get too strong.

From July to September, torrential rains can wash out trails, parking lots, structures and debris, causing damage and posing dangers to visitors with sometimes little warning.

Flash floods can easily sneak up on hikers, particularly in narrow canyons like those on The Narrows hike, according to park spokesperson Amanda Rowland.

Contributing: K. Sophie Will, St. Georgie Spectrum & Daily News; Melissa Yeager, The Arizona Republic; Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Flash flood at Zion National Park: Person missing, The Narrows closed