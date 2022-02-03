Iconic Westerville Businesses: Roush Hardware helping do-it-yourselfers since 1951

Marla K. Kuhlman, ThisWeek
·5 min read
Dan Roush, president of Roush Hardware, loads a bucket of ice melt into a customer's car Jan. 25 outside the store at 609 S. State St. in Westerville.

Editor's Note: This is the 10th in a series about iconic Westerville businesses that are featured monthly.

Customer service has helped keep Westerville’s Roush Hardware, 609 S. State St., in business for 71 years.

Dan Roush, president and son of the late founder/owner, Edwin “Dubbs” Roush, said most of the store’s clientele is older, and customers seek and expect service that sets the store apart from others.

“Most people come in here, not just looking to buy basic stuff but how does it work, how do I use it,” he said.

Roush said the store is known for having items the larger hardware stores don’t have in stock.

“It’s the little things,” he said. “It could be electrical, plumbing, nuts and bolts, hinges, window repair, a paint product. We do have some strong points. We have the steel-product category, which is a draw that brings a lot of customers in. If you’re going to sell that stuff, you have to service it. That falls into our neck of the woods.”

In the rear of the store is a service desk, where a lot of repair takes place – from window screens to rewiring lamps, Roush said.

Other services include key duplication, paint matching and pipe cutting and threading.

Roush, 65, said the hardware store was started in Uptown Westerville at 11 W. College Ave. in 1951 and moved to its current location in 1960.

“All of our family took part in working here,” he said.

Roush, who graduated from Westerville High School in 1974, said his father grew up mostly in Gahanna.

“My dad was in the Gahanna school system,” he said. “He went to Otterbein for a year or so, then went to war. He was pretty athletic over at the Gahanna schools and came to Otterbein and played football for a year. Then the war came, and then all the guys came back. Dad was in the teaching profession. He taught at Gahanna for a while.”

While working a summer job painting, Roush said, his dad became involved in trying to find a source of paint (and supplies) for a fair price.

“And the next thing he knew, he got with another guy, (Bob) Arn,” he said. “They worked a couple years together. My dad had no experience in business or hardware at that point. That’s probably why he did OK. He wasn’t conditioned like all the other old dogs who just did things that way for a hundred years.

“He worked with this Arn guy and bought him out. That was his gig here.”

Roush said the hardware store is employee-owned.

“My dad sold the company to the employees,” he said. “He owned it until, I think, 1991. That’s about when he retired. At that point, there was (Roush) Honda, Hardware and, back in '91, there was a sporting goods store. All three are separate. All three – it’s called an ESOP (employee stock ownership plan). It's kind of a retirement program, and there’s tax benefits to do this. The employees basically own the company.”

He said Roush has about 40 employees across the company.

“We have a hardware store in Dublin, here and a lawnmower shop in Worthington,” he said. “We opened up the hardware store in Dublin in 1980. This was kind of like a department store. If he found a product and thought he could sell, he would buy it or his group would buy it. You had a good customer following. He was heavily into appliances and gifts. There was times when we sold motorcycles out front. But motorcycles spun off and opened up Roush Honda. Then Honda started making cars. And that’s the result of that, Roush Honda the car company. But it all started here. We used to sell riding tractors; we used to sell cameras. We used to be big in toys, housewares and appliances and all that stuff. You name it, and we sold it.”

Matt Smith, Roush Hardware vice present/general manager, has worked at the Westerville store for 21 years.

“I love it here,” he said. “I love my job. I like solving problems. I never knew I would. I started here because I needed a job and knew not a single thing about anything. It has worked out pretty good for me. I’ve learned a lot. I learn every day.”

Smith, a 1995 Westerville North graduate, said most customers come to the store seeking knowledge.

“They’re trying to do it themselves,” he said. “A lot of the younger people rely on YouTube. Most of our clientele aren’t YouTube savvy. They’re the older generation. They don’t know what YouTube is. Heck, a lot of times we have to look it up on YouTube to help them.”

With 16,000 square feet and 30 aisles of merchandise, Smith said, he finds products every day that he didn’t realize the store had carried.

In a recent Google review, Shelby Jennings wrote, “The employees here are always very knowledgeable and helpful. My husband and I do have a good time when we come here, because we do find what we need and like to search other aisles for interesting finds.”

“I like the fact they fix lamps, screen doors and many other things,” wrote Joseph Purpura. “I brought a lamp in that was shorting out. Kevin took a look at it, tighten up screws and it's just like new. Place reminds of hardware stores of the past.”

John Woodrow wrote that Roush is the perfect local hardware store.

“It had the hard to find parts I needed, several oddities that I wanted and good brand tools on the shelf that are reliable,” he wrote. “The staff was knowledgeable and professional. I really couldn't ask for anything else.”

Roush said the businesses employees are key to the longevity.

“We’ve been lucky enough to retain people, especially this store,” he said. “I think they believe in what they’re doing. You have the opportunity to help people – help people fix it themselves or find it for them. Not only are you making a living, but it isn’t just all about the dollar. If you do what you know how to do in this business, you can feel pretty good about what you’ve done at the end of the day.”

Roush Hardware business hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays.

mkuhlman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekMarla

