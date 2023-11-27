Iconic Worth Avenue in Palm Beach through the decades

There are few streets in Palm Beach County that are quite as storied as Worth Avenue.

Named after General William Jenkins Worth in 1913, the avenue stretches four blocks from the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway.

While the iconic shopping destination has evolved over the years — with a rotating roster of retailers, restaurants, galleries and more — its heart has remained the same, as a destination for those seeking a truly Palm Beach experience.

Worth Avenue in Palm Beach is seen in this late 1920s photograph.

That evolution can be glimpsed in this collection of images from the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and the Palm Beach Daily News, which includes photographs from the 1920s through the 1980s.

Cars jostle for parking along Worth Avenue in Palm Beach in the 1960s.

With early looks at the Esplanade and Saks Fifth Avenue, 1980s-era construction and a glimpse of the fashion icon herself, Lilly Pulitzer, the collection provides a look at Worth Avenue through the lens of history. And you know what? It has always looked fabulous.

