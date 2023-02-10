ICP Reports First Half 2023 Earnings

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

ICP (Catalist:5I4) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$4.81m (up 88% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: S$1.14m (up from S$305.0k loss in 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 24% (up from net loss in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

ICP shares are up 22% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for ICP you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Coursera (COUR) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Coursera (COUR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 66.67% and 3.25%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Mohamed El-Erian Sees Inflation Sticking Around 3-4%; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Easily Beat That Rate

    While the Fed eventually applied an almost unheard-of aggressive approach in its efforts to quell inflation, it took its time in doing so, ignoring the initial data. Noted economist Mohamed El-Erian says that had the Fed not delayed crucial policy it could have spared unnecessary pain on millions of American households. Nevertheless, despite the “fumbled response,” fast forward to the present and there are signs inflation is cooling down. While El-Erian warns of complacency and notes of more “in

  • Ford Stock Is Falling. It’s Because Management Did Something Right.

    Friday morning, the stock was down much more than either the broader market or shares of other auto manufacturers.

  • The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million

    The fund had started shedding its stake in Adani Group companies right from 2014 — well before recent the selloff in Adani Group companies.

  • 1 Cybersecurity Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

    Cybersecurity has never been more important than it is today, and Tenable is among the industry leaders.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The data used by ChatGPT is from 2021 and isn't updated like the search results you get from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search. There are many questions about potential cheating in schools or even writing articles that (1) aren't original and (2) may use questionable data and analysis.

  • Disney Flinches as 2.4 Million Subscribers Abandon Disney+

    Disney Plus should really start thinking about changing its name to Disney Minus. The company released its first quarter 2023 results late Wednesday, showing the company barely gained any subscribers in North America while losing millions more watchers in the wider global market.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Got Rocked Today

    Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) perhaps best known for its ultra-high-yield dividend, had a forgettable day on the market Thursday. The company's share price dipped by almost 6% after it reported its latest quarterly results. Annaly unveiled its fourth-quarter figures after market hours on Wednesday, revealing that its net interest income came in at just over $135 million.

  • These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

    You don't have to choose between income and growth when deciding which stocks to buy -- some excellent businesses offer a lot of both. Two in particular that are worth a closer look right now are real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that operate in two of the hottest subsectors of commercial properties.

  • Coinbase Receives Bad News

    The SEC just forced cryptocurrency exchange rival Kraken to shut down its U.S. staking service and pay a $30 million fine.

  • Energy Transfer (ET) to Post Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

    Energy Transfer's (ET) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from acquisitions, exports and fee-based contracts.

  • Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport

    Everything's bigger in Texas, except for airports. There's just more of them. Dallas, the Lone Star State's third-largest city, looks ready...

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Here are three healthcare stocks that are too cheap to ignore (listed in alphabetical order). The company's enterprise value (EV) is only 6.28 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). It's no secret why Pfizer stock is relatively cheap.

  • GE CEO Larry Culp Has a Message for Investors

    General Electric filed its annual report Friday. It always contains some tidbits for investors to mull over.

  • This nearly 150-year-old fund hasn’t cut its dividend since 1938. Here are the stocks it likes, and four it doesn’t.

    Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh, Scotland based fund manager best known for tech-sector investments — it’s the number-nine institutional shareholder in Tesla, for instance — also manages an investment vehicle with a far different remit. Its average holding period for an investment is eight years. “Yet over these one hundred and fifty years the world has made immense progress, in everything from the advent and spread of modern democracy, to a dramatic increase in life expectancy and the many benefits of human and technological progress.”

  • Wall Street Thinks These 2 Penny Stocks Could Go Parabolic

    Concerns about interest rate hikes, supply chain kinks, geopolitical unrest, and of course inflation sparked a flight to safety in the investing world in 2022. As a direct result, growth stocks, on balance, plummeted last year. Wall Street analysts, for example, think there are literally dozens of beaten-down growth equities capable of delivering exponential returns over the course of the next decade.

  • 13 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 most profitable large cap stocks to buy. For more profitable large cap stocks, head on over to 5 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy. If someone were to ask you, which is bigger, the bond market or the stock market, what would your […]

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • A Key Semiconductor Industry Metric Just Turned Ugly: Time to Sell Chip Stocks?

    Some financial data looks especially ugly right now, but remember: The market cares about the future far more than the present.