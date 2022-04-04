ICR Head of Special Situations Denning on Importance of Equity Story at IPO Edge Going-Public Bootcamp

IPO Edge
·1 min read

The recent market turmoil has put much of the IPO market in limbo. But when windows to the public market open, what’s required for successful execution? To answer this question and more, IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted the first 2022 IPO Edge Boot Camp featuring senior management from recently-listed Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) and SES AI Corp. (NYSE: SES) along with investment bankers, attorneys and other leading market participants. The live event featured speakers from Nasdaq, Gallagher, Vinson & Elkins, Stifel, ICR, GTS, and Morrow Sodali, running approximately 90 minutes and including a live Q&A session with the audience. Sentieo and Dealogic provided custom data for the event.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL REPLAY ON DEMAND or watch the video below:

Phil Denning, Partner and Head of Special Situations, ICR, explains how the foundation of a successful public company, whether it takes a traditional IPO or SPAC route, is a good equity story. That story needs to be actively told and key milestones need to be used to give investors confidence in the business, executing on the plan, and the management team’s ability to deliver against those goals.

