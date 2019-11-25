NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ICT Investment Trends - Construction

Summary

ICT Investment Trends in Construction a Customer Insight Survey report, is one of the many products in the Digital Industry product portfolio, which provides an executive-level overview of the enterprise ICT budget trends in the sector. The report presents a summary of enterprise ICT investment strategy in 2018, change in annual enterprise ICT budget allocation from 2018 to 2019, enterprise technology priorities, and analysis of ICT vendors.

Scope

It provides in-depth analysis of the following -

- Executive Summary: This section provides key findings from the survey, and survey demographics.

- Enterprise ICT Investment Strategy in 2018: This section provides survey findings on key business objectives influencing enterprise ICT investment, breakdown of enterprise ICT spend by business function, and key decision making entities for enterprise technology investments.

- Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations - 2018 vs. 2019: This section presents survey findings on the annual change in enterprise ICT budget allocation by ICT function, by business function and by vendor type.

- Segment ICT Budget Allocations - 2018 vs. 2019: This section presents survey findings on the annual change in enterprise hardware/software/managed IT/network and communications services budget allocations.

- Future Outlook - Enterprise Technology Priorities: This section presents comparative survey findings on current enterprise technology investment priorities and over the next two years.

- ICT - Vendor Analysis: This section provides survey findings on the most preferred ICT technology vendors for enterprises in the sector.



Reasons to buy

- This customer insight survey report provides a thorough analysis of the enterprise ICT budget trends in the sector, and strategic technology objectives of enterprises.

- The report drives special focus on enterprise ICT investment strategy in 2018, change in enterprise ICT budget from 2018 to 2019, and change in ICT budget allocation from 2018 to 2019 by segment (including hardware, software, managed IT services, and network & communications), by vendors, and ICT functions.

- The report offers detailed breakdown of opportunities within selected technology categories (IoT, application development and management, client computing and cloud computing), and factors influencing enterprisesâ€™ decisions in selecting ICT providers.

- The report also provides future outlook of enterprise technology investment priorities.

- With number of value added charts and tables presenting the survey findings, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The comprehensive survey findings on the enterprise ICT budget trends that the report provides, will help ICT product vendors, service providers and specialist outsourcers among other technology vendors in their product and promotional strategies and succeed in the challenging ICT market.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05828551/?utm_source=PRN



