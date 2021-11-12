ICU beds dwindling in Colorado as COVID-19 cases surge
ICU beds in Colorado are reaching critical levels. Mola Lenghi spoke to an ICU nurse who says staffing shortages and unvaccinated patients are creating a surge of cases and hospitalizations.
The trucking sector is cashing in "on the mess it created," Ryan Johnson said. It could fix it by raising pay, but that would hit profits, he added.
Chinese coal traders are selling cargoes at losses or trying to delay imports after Beijing's market interventions triggered a 50% price drop that saddled them with unprofitable supplies, according to several market participants. Domestic thermal coal futures have halved over the past three weeks after the government ordered top miners to slash prices to a set target and raise output immediately to curb prices that had nearly quadrupled this year. Amid the price free-fall, importers have tried to quickly sell on their coal shipments they booked in October when prices were at records, taking losses of between $40 to $100 per tonne, said three China-based coal traders.
Japan's Subaru Corp on Thursday unveiled its first all-electric vehicle (EV), the Solterra, the result of a two-year joint development project with its biggest shareholder, Toyota Motor Corp. The sports utility vehicle (SUV) launch comes amid accelerating demand for EVs as nations around the world tighten environmental regulation to cut carbon emissions. Toyota last month announced its version of a battery electric vehicle (BEV), the bZ4X.
Palmetto State Bank said it settled with the Satterfield estate Thursday. The estate’s lawyer said in total, the Satterfields have recouped more than $4.3 million in confidential settlements after suing Alex Murdaugh and others in September.
"People have been forced to seek alternative forms of employment in order to be able to provide for their families," a truck driver said.
The trucking industry has a retention problem, not a recruitment problem.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -After more than a decade of explosive growth, China's Singles' Day, the world's biggest online shopping fest, is losing its gloss and bracing for more modest growth in coming years, hurt by a slower economy and tighter regulatory scrutiny. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Friday its sales - or gross merchandise value - during the 11 day event grew just 8.5%, the slowest rate ever, underscoring the headwinds for China's tech firms. GMV had grown by at least double digits every year since Alibaba founded the festival in 2009 and built it into a global online shopping fest, dwarfing Cyber Monday in the United States.
Business leaders in organizations large and small are facing a common challenge: they can’t find enough workers to fill all their open positions. While there are several factors contributing to the shortage of workers (COVID-19 concerns certainly among them), many employers make matters worse by ignoring their treatment of job candidates. Less than a third of job seekers say that their candidate experience was great, according to a Talent Board report in 2020, and 73% say the search process is one of the most stressful things in life.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden faces growing pressure even from fellow Democrats to address rising gasoline prices with measures such as a ban on oil exports, a move that could upend global markets, discourage shale drilling and end up not helping American drivers that much. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Greece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticI
Historically, the cure for high oil prices has been high oil prices. Vehicle traffic has mostly stayed on an upward trajectory even as gasoline and diesel prices have risen. Oil and gas prices have kept rising, and are starting to ripple through the economy.
Dominion Voting Systems wants to know how much Rupert Murdoch had to do with Fox News' election coverage
Ardana – a Cardano-based decentralised stablecoin solution – has successfully raised $1.5m in the first rounds of its public IDOs.
OPEC on Thursday cut its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 as high energy prices curb the recovery from COVID-19, delaying the timeline for a return to pre-pandemic levels of oil use until later in 2022. OPEC said it expects oil demand to average 99.49 million barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 330,000 bpd from last month's forecast. The year's demand growth forecast was trimmed by 160,000 bpd to 5.65 million bpd.
As Singles' Day consumers embark on a shopping frenzy, ecommerce employees and delivery workers go into overdrive to move billions of packages across China.
The business dominated by a handful of European and Asian companies finds itself at the center of a logistics crisis that could rewrite the rules of global trade.
(Bloomberg) -- Deere & Co. and the United Auto Workers representing some 10,000 striking workers will return to the bargaining table Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?Greece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticIt’s the first time the two sides have met in more than a week, after union members rejected
Governor Kathy Hochul is urging New York City employers to bring their workers back now, after a new survey showed the majority of people are still working remotely.
(Bloomberg) -- The trading desk was just embarking on a second banner year when senior executives started defecting to the likes of Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Millennium Management. By this fall, many of the team’s heaviest hitters had gone.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisGreece’s Popular Islands Are Crowded — With PlasticDo Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?The setting wasn’t some s
Shopping bags are getting heavier – on your wallet. AP Photo/Mark LennihanConsumer prices soared in October 2021 and are now up 6.2% from a year earlier – higher than most economists’ estimates and the fastest increase in more than three decades. At this point, that may be no surprise to most Americans, who are seeing higher prices while shopping for shoes and steaks, dining at restaurants and pumping fuel in their cars. One of the big debates going on right now among economists, government offi
