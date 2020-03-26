ICU doctor: Coronavirus frightens me. It's severe, unpredictable and it has no cure.

I’m an ICU doctor in Honolulu, and my wife is Hawaii's deputy state epidemiologist. She handles public health, and I handle the clinical medicine. Needless to say, she hasn’t had a day off in the past six weeks. But now, coronavirus has come to the intensive care unit.

The shift from trying to contain the illness to treating those who have been infected, one at a time, is eye opening and heart rending. What do you do when there are vastly more sick patients than you can care for?

This pandemic is like nothing else any of us has ever experienced. At the personal level, I must limit my use of masks to just one — for the whole day. Previously, I would have only used a mask for certain patients, and I would have changed it every time I went into a new patient room, out of an abundance of caution. Similarly, if I use a face shield, I need to wipe it down and reuse, as much as possible.

When I am caring for COVID-19 patients, I change into hospital scrubs when I arrive at the hospital. Before I leave, I change out of those scrubs, shower and wipe down my glasses, phone, shoes, stethoscope and work bag with sanitizing wipes in the hope that I don’t inadvertently bring disease home and expose either my kids (ages 4 and 6, who would probably be OK) or my wife’s parents (who are over 70 and almost certainly would not).

The risks that keep us awake at night

Every one of us working at the front lines is afraid to cough, for fear of becoming a pariah; and whenever we feel a little scratchy throat, or sneeze, we think, “Is this it? Have I finally gotten this? Have I been spreading it to my patients or to other health care workers or my family? Does this mean I have to stay home for the next two weeks, when I’m needed the most?”

This angst keeps me (and many others) up at night.

We are afraid of the disease itself, both for ourselves and for our loved ones. I have cared for hundreds of patients with respiratory failure like we see with COVID-19. If patients are conscious, they may feel like they're drowning, and we force them to breathe with the smallest amount of air possible. This nearly always means inducing a coma and sometimes using medication to chemically paralyze them. They require a breathing tube, which is painful and uncomfortable, and prevents them from being able to talk.

For COVID-19, we have found that flipping patients onto their stomachs is particularly effective, so once or twice a day, a team of nurses, respiratory therapists and physicians find ways to turn these comatose patients over and back. We feed patients through additional tubes in the mouth or nose, and we infuse medications to optimize the support of every organ in the patient's body.

It is an honor to care for critically ill patients, but it's also terrifying. What if we make a mistake that costs someone their life or causes irreparable harm? Can we keep them from dying, and at what point do we acknowledge that, in spite of our best efforts, we are losing the fight? Having the skill set to care for these patients means we have a responsibility to do our best, but also to realize that our best might not be good enough. This can be a difficult pill to swallow.