ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) shareholders have earned a 10% CAGR over the last five years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. But ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 63% over five years, which is below the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 17%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, ICU Medical achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 6.7% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 10% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 46.41.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that ICU Medical has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

ICU Medical shareholders are up 17% for the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 10% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ICU Medical better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that ICU Medical is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

